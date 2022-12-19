Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
McCarter Names Veteran Arts Leader Susie Medak As Interim Managing Director 

Susie Medak served as Berkeley Rep's managing director from 1990-2022, leading the administration and operations of the Theatre.

Dec. 19, 2022  

McCarter Board Chair, W. Rochelle Calhoun announced today that the McCarter Board's Executive Committee has voted to hire veteran arts leader Susie Medak to fill the role of Interim Managing Director effective immediately. Arts Consulting Group (ACG) conducted the search to place Ms. Medak in this leadership role for McCarter.

"The Board is thrilled to be welcoming Susie Medak as our Interim Managing Director," said Ms. Calhoun. "She's a nationally-celebrated leader in arts management, who successfully led Berkeley Rep for over 30 years. McCarter has engaged Susie in the past for Board learning sessions, and we are so excited to continue the conversations."

"Susie is a dream choice for this role," said McCarter's Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. "Susie is a legend in our field with an unparalleled career in arts leadership. I'm so honored that she's joining us at McCarter, and excited to partner with her.

I'm especially delighted that she continues to bring such enthusiasm and joy to her work, and inspired by the way she continues to mentor and inspire new generations of theater leaders. McCarter and our field will benefit from her wisdom and good spirits.

Susie Medak served as Berkeley Rep's managing director from 1990-2022, leading the administration and operations of the Theatre. She served as president of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) and treasurer of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), organizations that represent the interests of nonprofit theatres across the nation. Susie chaired panels for the Massachusetts Arts Council and has also served on program panels for Arts Midwest, the Joyce Foundation, and the National Endowment for the

Arts. Closer to home, Susie served on the board of the Downtown Berkeley Association (DBA). She is the founding chair of the Berkeley Arts in Education Steering Committee for Berkeley Unified School District and the Berkeley Cultural Trust. Susie served on the faculty of Yale School of Drama and is a member of the International Women's Forum and the Mont Blanc Ladies' Literary Guild and Trekking Society. She was awarded the 2012 Benjamin Ide Wheeler Medal by the Berkeley Community Fund and the 2017 Visionary Leadership Award by TCG. During her time at Berkeley Rep, Susie was been instrumental in the construction of the Roda Theatre, the Nevo Education Center, the renovation of the Peet's Theatre, the acquisition of the Harrison Street campus, and the construction of a 45-unit artist housing building. She also worked with three consecutive mayors to help create Berkeley's Downtown Arts District.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have the opportunity to help this venerable theater during an important transition," said Ms. Medak.

The McCarter Transition Team, which was comprised of both board and staff members, was recognized by Ms. Calhoun for their exemplary work and the important role they played in identifying Ms. Medak for this position.

Ms. Calhoun also announced that the executive search firm Isaacson, Miller (IM) has been engaged to identify a permanent Managing Director to lead the nationally-known performing arts organization in partnership with Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, who took the helm in the summer of 2020.

Isaacson, Miller (IM) is one of the country's premier executive search firms devoted to recruiting exceptional leaders for mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1982, IM has four decades of experience recruiting senior leaders for arts and culture organizations, higher education institutions, healthcare and academic medical centers, and the full range of nonprofits.

The firm's work in arts and culture spans visual and performing arts organizations, schools of arts and design, museums, presenting organizations, and associations and funders that advance and support the arts. IM holds a fundamental commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. In 2021, 56% of the firm's placements identified as women and 47% were people of color.

"Isaacson, Miller is a trusted leader in the field of executive search and one that really understands the uniqueness and potential of McCarter and the communities that it serves," said Ms. Calhoun. "IM has

had a strong relationship with McCarter in the past, having most recently lead the search that resulted in the recent appointment of Paula Abreu as Director of Special Programming."

An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia - and on the campus of Princeton University - McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages that inspires conversations, connections and collaborations in our communities. We lead with our values of justice and joy, and we seek beauty in belonging. Celebrated for developing new work and winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Tony, Best Play), Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays, Emily Mann's Having Our Say. Renowned artists who have appeared at McCarter include: Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Audra McDonald, David Sedaris, The Moth, Terence Blanchard, Roseanne Cash, the rock band Lake Street Dive, Shawn Colvin, more. McCarter connects with the community year-round via various community reading event opportunities, digital programming, on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.

A Christmas Carol is currently running at McCarter now through December 24. For more information on McCarter's 22-23 Season, please visit McCarter.org.


This coming Thursday, December 22nd starting at 7:30PM, The Ben Shanblatt Trio and NJ-based comedian Walter Deptuch will start off the evening before Broadway's Danielle Ferland (the original 'Little Red' in Into The Woods) and comedian Mark Riccadonna (who just headlined at The Borgata) take the stage. Acclaimed percussionist Billy Martin will also make a special appearance, with other guest performers also expected. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are $30 (general admission).
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Centenary Stage Company is offering an Audition Workshop from 4:00 - 5:40 pm on Fridays from January 13 through April 28 to be taught by Carl Wallnau for the 2023 Spring Semester.  
This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics!

December 19, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season. On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker. Check out the photo here!
December 16, 2022

Centenary Stage Company is offering an Audition Workshop from 4:00 - 5:40 pm on Fridays from January 13 through April 28 to be taught by Carl Wallnau for the 2023 Spring Semester.  
December 16, 2022

This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics!
December 16, 2022

Rahway High School will present its winter musical production, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Based on the classic movie musical starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, it features timeless Berlin songs like 'Happy Holiday,' 'Blue Skies,' and of course the title song.
December 15, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an exciting evening with a unique show, AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 PM.
