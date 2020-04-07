Mayo Performing Arts Center Has Announced Further Postponements

MPAC has announced that ll events through May 31 have been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Ticketholders will receive an email about the specific event(s) they purchased with instructions.

The following events have been rescheduled and are available for sale:

Brit Floyd (April 21) - Moved to July 28

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell (April 16) - Moved to August 27

Herman's Hermits (June 25) - Moved to Sept 10

Fab Four (June 20) - Moved to October 7

The Bachelor (March 26) - Moved to January 16, 2021

Brian Culbertson (April 7) - Moved to April 14, 2021

Tracy Morgan (April 24) - -Moved to October 29

Happy Together (June 27) - Moved to July 27 (will officially be announced on April 8)

Christopher Cross: July 23

Abba The Concert: August 10

Indigo Girls: Sept. 22

Dennis DeYoung: Oct. 17

Audra McDonald: Oct. 30

Cash Cab's Ben Bailey: Nov. 7

A Cappella Live: Dec. 2 (tickets for this event will be on sale with our general season onsale)

Postponement of several April and May events will be announced shortly.





