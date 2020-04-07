Mayo Performing Arts Center Has Announced Further Postponements
MPAC has announced that ll events through May 31 have been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
Ticketholders will receive an email about the specific event(s) they purchased with instructions.
The following events have been rescheduled and are available for sale:
Brit Floyd (April 21) - Moved to July 28
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell (April 16) - Moved to August 27
Herman's Hermits (June 25) - Moved to Sept 10
Fab Four (June 20) - Moved to October 7
The Bachelor (March 26) - Moved to January 16, 2021
Brian Culbertson (April 7) - Moved to April 14, 2021
Tracy Morgan (April 24) - -Moved to October 29
Happy Together (June 27) - Moved to July 27 (will officially be announced on April 8)
Christopher Cross: July 23
Abba The Concert: August 10
Indigo Girls: Sept. 22
Dennis DeYoung: Oct. 17
Audra McDonald: Oct. 30
Cash Cab's Ben Bailey: Nov. 7
A Cappella Live: Dec. 2 (tickets for this event will be on sale with our general season onsale)
Postponement of several April and May events will be announced shortly.