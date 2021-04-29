May Events Announced at Liberty Hall

The Museum at Liberty Hall on Kean University's campus has plenty of fun and exciting events planned for patrons of all ages in the month of May.

The final Family Fun Day: May Flowers for the spring season is on Saturday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m. Join us to wander and explore, and meet some of Liberty Hall's past residents who will be chatting about enjoying flowers through the centuries. This first-person interpretation of the gardens from some of the women of Liberty Hall will let you take time to smell the flowers while learning about fabric patterns, Victorian floriography and more. Tickets are $10 for 1 child and 1 adult, $8 for museum members and $4 for additional children.

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Lady Whistledown does not want you to miss the scoop at Liberty Hall's Bridgerton Ball on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Make haste and join us to dance, eat, gossip about all things Bridgerton and enjoy cocktails, Regency style. Tickets are $60 per person and $50 for museum members. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Regency attire is encouraged.

Join us for the monthly Third Thursday Lecture: Secrets of Liberty Hall on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. for a fun, virtual, behind-the-scenes tour of Liberty Hall. Discover the former residents, explore the many rooms of the mansion and enjoy the mysteries and wonders of this incredible 250-year-old home. Tickets are $10 per Zoom link and $8 for members. This is a virtual program. Zoom links will be emailed to ticket holders.

To kick off the summer series in the garden, join us for Uncork History: The Arboretum at Liberty Hall on Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Did you know Liberty Hall is now an accredited Arboretum? Come hear from Arboretum Director Megan Couch about how that came to be while you relax with wine and finger foods in the historic gardens. It's perfect for a summer date night or a night with friends. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for members. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

Don't forget Afterschool Adventures Programs held every Tuesday at 3 p.m. Drop off your child for a two-hour enrichment program designed to engage and entertain. Programs are available for first through fifth graders and are based on the New Jersey Curriculum Standards. Programs are offered on a six-week rotating schedule and include, House and Homes, Games Galore! and Money Talks, to name a few. Tickets are $12 per student. To see a complete schedule of programs, visit: libertyhall.kean.edu/afterschool-programs/

The Museum at Liberty Hall tour schedule for the season is Wednesday - Sunday with guided house and garden tours running every hour on the hour starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour at 3 p.m. New this year is a self-guided Arboretum tour, which can be purchased online or in the Visitor's Center. All guided tour ticket sales must be purchased ahead of the tour time and will be limited to ensure social distancing guidelines can be met. The museum will be following the directives provided by the CDC and the New Jersey Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of all visitors.

Reservations are required for all tours and events, which can fill up quickly. Please call (908) 527-0400 or visit libertyhall.kean.edu to reserve your spot.