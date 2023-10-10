Marlin Art To Host Art Auction To Benefit Carolyn Dorfman Dance At Vintage City Offices

Art auction to benefit Carolyn Dorfman Dance at Vintage City Offices in Union, NJ.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 3 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Marlin Art To Host Art Auction To Benefit Carolyn Dorfman Dance At Vintage City Offices

An art auction benefiting Carolyn Dorfman Dance gives supporters a new way to show their love for the Union County-based dance company. On Thursday, October 19, at 6pm, professional auctioneer company Marlin Art will offer a stunning array of classical and contemporary art for bid at Vintage City, the management office at the Vinty, a new luxury apartment and office complex in downtown Elizabeth.

"We are thrilled to host this event that marries the worlds of art and dance and supports Carolyn Dorfman Dance," said artistic director, Carolyn Dorfman. "Our company has been bringing dance to schools and audiences throughout New Jersey for 40 years. We firmly believe that art brings communities together, so we are excited to provide an evening that celebrates these two important art forms."

Every sale directly sustains CDD's DEPTH (Dance that Empowers People To Be More Human) initiatives in schools and communities here in New Jersey and beyond. Wine and light refreshments will be provided, and each ticket holder will receive a door prize ticket for an art work. The municipal parking garage is directly across the street.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

This fun-filled evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Vintage City, 30 Union Street in Elizabeth. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. to review the art selections, and the auction will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

Vintage City Offices, located one block from the NJ Transit train station, combines sophisticated co-working office spaces with luxury apartment living. An in-house restaurant, gym, pool, and outside seating area, provide all the modern amenities for contemporary living and working environments.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Uncover the Secrets of the Halls-Mills Murder in the History Detective Series in in Middle Photo
Uncover the Secrets of the Halls-Mills Murder in the History Detective Series in in Middlesex County

Join the History Detective series as they delve into the mysterious and still unsolved Halls-Mills Murder. Discover the secrets of this sensational crime that took place 100 years ago and help crack the case.

2
Tickets to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR at BergenPAC to go on Sale This Week Photo
Tickets to THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR at BergenPAC to go on Sale This Week

Don't miss The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at bergenPAC on March 10, 2024. Get your tickets now for this critically acclaimed production featuring 75 lovable puppets based on Eric Carle's beloved stories.

3
THE PILLOWMAN Comes to Nutley Little Theatre This Month Photo
THE PILLOWMAN Comes to Nutley Little Theatre This Month

Nutley Little Theatre presents Martin McDonagh’s, THE PILLOWMAN, directed by George Seylaz. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Grounds For Sculpture Will Host Final Nighttime Light and Sound Exhibition in Collaboratio Photo
Grounds For Sculpture Will Host Final Nighttime Light and Sound Exhibition in Collaboration with Klip Collective

Night Forms, a site-specific multi-sensory experience, will be on view at Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) from November 24, 2023 through April 7, 2024. Learn more about how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's "A Murder Is Announced"
The Lord Stirling Theater Company (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sons of Serendip
Sieminski Theater (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
State Theatre New Jersey (1/05-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You