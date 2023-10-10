Marlin Art To Host Art Auction To Benefit Carolyn Dorfman Dance At Vintage City Offices

An art auction benefiting Carolyn Dorfman Dance gives supporters a new way to show their love for the Union County-based dance company. On Thursday, October 19, at 6pm, professional auctioneer company Marlin Art will offer a stunning array of classical and contemporary art for bid at Vintage City, the management office at the Vinty, a new luxury apartment and office complex in downtown Elizabeth.

"We are thrilled to host this event that marries the worlds of art and dance and supports Carolyn Dorfman Dance," said artistic director, Carolyn Dorfman. "Our company has been bringing dance to schools and audiences throughout New Jersey for 40 years. We firmly believe that art brings communities together, so we are excited to provide an evening that celebrates these two important art forms."

Every sale directly sustains CDD's DEPTH (Dance that Empowers People To Be More Human) initiatives in schools and communities here in New Jersey and beyond. Wine and light refreshments will be provided, and each ticket holder will receive a door prize ticket for an art work. The municipal parking garage is directly across the street.

This fun-filled evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Vintage City, 30 Union Street in Elizabeth. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. to review the art selections, and the auction will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

Vintage City Offices, located one block from the NJ Transit train station, combines sophisticated co-working office spaces with luxury apartment living. An in-house restaurant, gym, pool, and outside seating area, provide all the modern amenities for contemporary living and working environments.