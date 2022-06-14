MURDER? GURL, WHAT A DRAG! Comes to Dover Little Theatre in July

Dover Little Theatre (DLT) will premiere a new play called Murder? Gurl, What a Drag: A New Drag Murder Mystery directed by Larry Pelham. This hilarious original play is written by up-and-coming playwright, Maxwell C. Blackrier. Performances begin July 8 and run through July 16.

Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! is a night of 15 inch pump heels, wigs galore and of course...murder! When a somewhat normal night at the fabulous Madam Beatrice's Café is interrupted by the death of one of their performers, the queens of the cafe develop a plan to search for the perpetrator involved. Be prepared for a night full of laughter, heavy contour, and mystery. This production is intended for mature audiences due to language and subject matter.

"DLT always tries to assist artists with showcasing their craft. From a screening of a documentary about mental acceptance, to staged readings to help an author to visualize what is on paper. It is our mission to always be welcoming to all. In a constantly changing society, the need for support and acceptance could not be more of an urgency. We chose to premiere this production in July not only because it is close to pride month, but to send a message that PRIDE is a year round obligation. We hope all enjoy the show as much as we have in bringing this original script to life."

The Cast:

The cast includes a few Dover Little Theatre veterans including George Fear (Hector) from Mount Arlington, Ted Nykun Jr. (Hank) from Great Meadows, and Peter James (Various Roles/Stage Manager) from New York, NY. Many new performers join us on stage such as Mimi Shashimi (Heidi) from Franklin, Cookie Doe (Ivy) from Newton, Joe Jones (Kitten) from Newark, Ian Hagen (Toby) from Montville, and Alexandra Pascucci (Madam Beatrice) and Melissa Pascucci (Ashley) from East Hanover.

The Playwright:

Since his teens, Maxwell C. Blackriver (Playwright) has been acting in film and on stage. He attended several acting courses in the UK (Royal Academy Of Dramatic Art, Bristol Old Vic) and in the states (Drew University) and has been fortunate to be a part of many exciting experiences working in this field for over 10 years. Maxwell's personal project (The Laugh) was nominated for best director and best short film at the LA Short award.

Tickets:

Tickets for Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! can be found on our website at www.DoverLittleTheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. Seating is general admission and on a first come, first serve basis.