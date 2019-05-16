MST Presents The 15th Annual 7th INNING STRETCH

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents its annual 10-minute play festival, 7th Inning Stretch: 7 10-minute plays about baseball .

In celebration of Hoboken's historical claim as the birthplace of baseball, since 2003 MST has commissioned some of America's most celebrated playwrights to create short work on the theme of baseball. This year's lineup of writers has eagerly accepted the assignment and will swinging for the fences on May 31, June 1, and June 2, when this annual event is presented at Mile Square Theatre's Hoboken performance venue.

This year's writers include Greg DePaul (Bride Wars), James Hindman (Popcorn Falls), Mona Pirnot (EST Youngblood), Richard Vetere (Gangster Apparel, Caravaggio), Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder (The Light of the World), Antu Yacob (Mourning Sun), and Ruth Zamoyta (The Caregivers).

Chris O'Connor, MST Artistic Director and producer of the festival, says, "This is our 15th year of premiering 10-minute baseball plays, and once again, we have an accomplished and diverse roster of playwrights for the Stretch. The plays are moving, funny, and so entertaining. It makes for a unique evening of theatre that our audience eagerly anticipates every year. The Stretch never fails to dazzle, and they're never disappointed. The entire event is a benefit for Mile Square Theatre, and I'm always moved by the number of theatre artists who volunteer their time to create the show."

7th Inning Stretch, presented by Mile Square Theatre

1400 Clinton Street, Hoboken

May 31: The Triple Play Party! Doors open at 7pm, curtain at 8pm Join the actors and the board for an evening of food, drink, and baseball plays!

June 1 @ 8pm

June 2 @ 3pm

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014. Tickets are $30 • $18 students and seniors. Triple Play Party: $75.

Discount Parking available at The Harlow @ 14th and Willow, and at Little Man Parking at 1300 Jefferson Street. For more information on Mile Square Theatre, please visit www.milesquaretheatre.org.





