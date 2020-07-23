MPAC To Stage Second Drive In Concert Featuring The Weeklings At Fosterfields Living Historical Farm August 18

Coming off the success of New Jersey's first Drive in Concert in June, Mayo Performing Arts Center, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission, will present The Weeklings - Beatles Bash - at Fosterfields Historical Living Farm on Tuesday, August 18 at 6:30 pm (rain date August 19).



Tickets are $125 per car (preferred seating) and $100 per car (general admission). Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 am. All proceeds will benefit MPAC's recovery.



Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Additionally, commemorative Drive in Concert T-Shirts are available for $20 per shirt.



The Fosterfields site will be able to accommodate approximately 160 cars that will be spaced out with social distancing guidelines provided by local authorities. Attendees can watch from the comfort of their vehicles, or can bring a lawn chair and sit in their marked out space.



Since March 12, MPAC, a non-profit performing arts center, has had to cancel over 60 events and reschedule another 25 as a result of the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like other local businesses, MPAC's revenue has been significantly impacted by the shutdown, with no date in sight to reopen.



MPAC's first Drive In Concert, performed by John Ginty and Friends, was a huge success, selling out the entire allotment of spaces.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You