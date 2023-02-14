MPAC To Present RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND This March

Rhythm India takes you on a journey of dance and celebration through Bollywood and beyond. The performance comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

Experience joyous dance, vibrant costumes, dynamic music and soulful rhythms echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples, desert villages and modern stages.

Rhythm India was created by World Choreography Award nominee and Telly Award-winning director and choreographer Joya Kazi, whose company of dancers has been seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood. A choreographer, actress, dancer, educator and entrepreneur who founded her company at just sixteen years old, her work has earned her a spot on the DissDash list of Coolest South Asians and Joya is featured on a public mural at the Artesia Library of Los Angeles County representing the city's South Asian influence of art and culture. She is a member of the Emmys/Television Academy, has served on the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards Nominating Committee and has also served on countless judging panels including at the World Choreography Awards. Behind the camera, she represents and casts the finest South Asian dance talent and consults on productions from stage to screen worldwide.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.