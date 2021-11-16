MPAC Presents Free Outdoor THEATRE OF LIGHT, December 12

The universal symbol of light will illuminate the rich cultural diversity of our community when Mayo Performing Arts Center transforms the Vail Mansion Plaza into a "Theater of Light," on Sunday, December 12.

Theatre of Light, a free MPAC Arts in the Community event takes place Sunday, December 12 at the Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, from 5 pm - 7 pm.

A curtain of stars and lights will welcome the community onto the Vail Plaza. Local nearby church bells will signal the start of Theatre of Light. Specially lit magical winged dancers will perform while an enchanted winter creature roams about in dazzling colors. The MPAC teen Performing Arts Company will provide entertainment.

Be part of this very special event before and during the event! On Saturday, December 4, MPAC will hold a free community engagement event in which the public can create stars for the event. This free workshop will take place at 13 Pine Street, adjacent to MPAC, from 10 am - 2 pm. Information on how to attend this workshop is available at www.MayoArts.Org

During Theatre of Lights, stop by the "Visit the Star" selfie station and the Wishing on a Star table where you can write your individual wishes for the season that will become an integral part of the evening's light display!