MPAC Drive-ins Return Next Week

The MPAC Trend Motors 2021 Summer Drive in Concert Series comes to a conclusion with two events on Wednesday-Thursday, August 18-19.

The Jersey Tenors

Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 pm

From Frankie Valli to Frank Sinatra to Figaro! The Jersey Tenors are the newest opera/rock mashup sensation, highlighting the music of home state heroes like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Kool and the Gang, along with other pop favorites and a few iconic opera classics in the mix as well.

$100-$125 per car

Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience

Thursday, August 19 at 6:30 pm

Chill out on a warm summer night to the silky sounds of the best of 70s and 80s soft rock, featuring the music of Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Toto and many more.

$100-$125 per car



The concerts are held in partnership with Morris County Park Commission and sponsored by Trend. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

