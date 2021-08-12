Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MPAC Drive-ins Return Next Week

pixeltracker

Performances include The Jersey Tenors and Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience.

Aug. 12, 2021  

MPAC Drive-ins Return Next Week

The MPAC Trend Motors 2021 Summer Drive in Concert Series comes to a conclusion with two events on Wednesday-Thursday, August 18-19.

The Jersey Tenors

Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 pm
From Frankie Valli to Frank Sinatra to Figaro! The Jersey Tenors are the newest opera/rock mashup sensation, highlighting the music of home state heroes like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Kool and the Gang, along with other pop favorites and a few iconic opera classics in the mix as well.
$100-$125 per car

Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience

Thursday, August 19 at 6:30 pm
Chill out on a warm summer night to the silky sounds of the best of 70s and 80s soft rock, featuring the music of Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Toto and many more.
$100-$125 per car

The concerts are held in partnership with Morris County Park Commission and sponsored by Trend. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the MPAC Box Office at http://www.MayoArts.Org or 973-539-8008. No tickets will be sold at the gate.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Vasquez Photo
Ryan Vasquez
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Check Out The New Hungarian State Opera Production of ANDREA CHENIER on OperaVision
  • Hungarian State Opera Announces 2021/22 Season and Reopening of the Opera House
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!