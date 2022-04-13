MPAC Announces May Calendar Of Events

MPAC presents a wide range of events in May, featuring the touring production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific,, kids favorite, Laurie Berkner, and America's Got Talent favorites Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change. Guest Attractions at end.

Tusk

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8 pm

Tusk is the top Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the world. Using no fancy gimmicks, Tusk performs the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note by note renditions of your favorite hits such as "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams" and "The Chain."

$59|$49|$39|$39|$29

Manhattan Comedy Night

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$30|$30|$25|$25|$25

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific

Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8 pm; Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score's songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "There is Nothin' Like a Dame" amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha'i.

$99|$89|$79|$69|$59

The Laurie Berkner Band Live! The Greatest Hits Tour

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1 pm and 4 pm

Children's music superstar Laurie Berkner returns for an all new music and dance party featuring the favorites your family has enjoyed for years.

$79|$39|$29|$29|$19; $79 seats come with post-show meet and greet

Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour

Thursday, May, 19, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Piff the Magic Dragon has won several Best of Las Vegas awards for his long-running show at The Flamingo. He was a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and voted one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. In 2020, Piff was crowned winner of TBS' Tournament of Laughs. Puddles Pity Party, the sad, giant clown with the golden voice, has amassed over 813K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows worldwide. Not bad for two "losers" from America's Got Talent!

$69|$59|$49|$39|$29

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO

Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8 pm

Enjoy the music of Electric Light Orchestra and hits such as "Telephone Line," "Evil Woman," "Turn to Stone" and "Mr. Blue Sky," in this tribute performed by acclaimed session musicians who recreate the classic ELO sound.

$59|$49|$49|$39|$29

The following events are Guest Attractions in May:

New Jersey Symphony: Conrad Tao Plays Tchaikovsky

Sunday, May 1 at 3 pm

Since Conrad Tao's NJ Symphony appearance four seasons ago, his career has exploded: he's written music for the New York Philharmonic, performed all over the world and earned a huge spread in The New York Times. He plays his own playful Spoonfuls and Tchaikovsky's big-shouldered First, with Shostakovich's lighthearted Ninth between

$3-$92

B&N Entertainment presents Green Card

Thursday, May 5 at 8 pm

Featuring authentic national folk music and dance of the Republic of Georgia, and performed in the native language of Georgia, this performance tells the story of Georgians who dream of immigrating to the United States to find the freedoms and opportunities to make a better life for their families that they lack in their homeland.

$59-$79

New Jersey Ballet Repertory Evening

Saturday, May 21 at 8 pm

This exciting mixed bill will feature George Balanchine's virtuosic Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, which presents the audience a display of ballet bravura and technique and Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain pas de deux, an intimate pas de deux balancing freedom and beauty with the elegant simplicity of Arvo Pärt's Spiegel im Spiegel. The Company will also present Masquerade by Bettijane Sills. In this graceful neoclassical ballet, dancers glide across the stage where masks inject a hint of mystery danced to Khachaturian's Serenade. About Happiness, choreographed by Jackson Ferreira, explores the search for the truest sense of fulfillment between two souls who have formed a strong connection and its many forms. Through that bond comes the realization that happiness needs to begin from within. The evening will close with Margo Sappington's energizing This Thing Called Love, which the Company premiered in 2019.

$29-$59

New Jersey Ballet: Cinderella

Sunday, May 22 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm

ne of New Jersey Ballet's most Popular Productions for children, Cinderella is a two-act ballet of the well-known fairy tale in which a girl loses a dancing slipper and finds happily ever after with a prince. See the hours of the clock come to life and dance, a Fairy Godmother and beautiful Fairies of the Four seasons in the enchanted garden, and the pumpkin which turns into a coach before your very eyes! Splendid sets and costumes, glorious dancing,

$15-$25