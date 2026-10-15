MOZART! to Open at Barrymore Film Center With Adelphi Orchestra

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The Barrymore Film Center has announced a major highlight of its 2026 fall performing arts season: "Mozart!", presented in collaboration with the acclaimed Adelphi Orchestra. The special one-day concert event takes place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Under the direction of Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, the program showcases three quintessential masterworks tracing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's genius across chamber and orchestral forms:

Divertimento for Strings in D Major, K. 136: Written when Mozart was just 16 years old, this buoyant and elegant work captures the Italianate spirit and effortless brilliance of his early chamber style.

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219 ("Turkish"): Featuring guest soloist TianYou Ma, 2nd Prize Winner of the renowned Michael Hill International Violin Competition. The concerto is celebrated for its virtuosic flair, expressive adagio, and dramatic "Turkish" episode in the finale.

Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550: One of Mozart's most deeply tragic, emotional, and universally recognized symphonic achievements.

About the Featured Artists

TianYou Ma (Violin Soloist): Hailed for his compelling musicality and technical mastery, violinist TianYou Ma gained international prominence after awarding 2nd Prize at the Michael Hill International Violin Competition. He has performed as a soloist with major orchestras across Australasia, Europe, and North America, earning acclaim for his expressive range and commanding stage presence.

Kyunghun Kim (Conductor): Known for his dynamic podium posture and incisive interpretations, Kyunghun Kim serves as Music Director and Principal Conductor for classical ensembles across the metropolitan region, bringing nuanced artistic direction to symphonic and operatic literature alike.

The Adelphi Orchestra: Now in its eighth decade, the Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra dedicated to serving northern New Jersey and the greater New York metropolitan area. The orchestra is renowned for presenting world-class symphonic concerts, chamber music, and young artist competitions.

The Barrymore Film Center: Situated in Fort Lee-the historic birthplace of the American film industry-the Barrymore Film Center is a premier 260-seat cinema and cultural arts center dedicated to film history, media education, and live performing arts.

Performance & Ticketing Information

Event: Mozart! Presented by the Barrymore Center

Date & Time: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Venue: Barrymore Film Center, 1 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Tickets: Reserved seating available online via the Barrymore Film Center Box Office.

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