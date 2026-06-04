MORRISTOWN JAZZ & BLUES FESTIVAL to Offer 10 Hours of Free Music

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Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty has revealed the line-up for this year's free annual Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival. It will be held on Saturday August 15 on the Green. The music begins at noon and runs until 10:00 PM. As it has over the years, the festival will honor two of its founders, Linda Smith and Michael Fabrizio, who both sadly passed away within a week of each other in June 2021.

The festival begins at noon with the James Langton New York All-Star Big Band, a great swing band featuring clarinetist Dan Levinson and vocalist Molly Ryan. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, critic Will Friedwald called them "the best." The band will cover original charts from Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and other great big bands from the twenties, thirties, and forties.

At two o'clock, the jazz continues with Richard Baratta Gotham City Latin/Jazz Septet led by the superb drummer and movie producer Richard Baratta. This band features the keyboard work and arrangements by Bill O'Conner, saxophonist Craig Handy, guitarist Paul Bollenbeck, bassist Michael Goetz, percussionist Paul Rossman and vocalist Carroll Scott. Patrons will enjoy many of Latin Jazz standards from a Grammy nominated group that is both virtuosic and just plain fun.

Then at four it is the sensational LaBamba and the Hubcaps led by the trombonist, vocalist, and arranger Richie "LaBamba" Rosenberg. LaBamba started back in the 1970s with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, but quickly became one of the most popular horn men around, performing with icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Diana Ross, and John Mayall just to name a few. He spent many years on late night television with Conan O'Brien as a member of the Max Weinberg 7 and then Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band. Also featured is trumpeter Mark Pender who was a member of The Miami Horns and was part of the Conan O'Brien show with LaBamba.

At six, the festival brings the young vocal prodigy to the stage, Dylan Triplett. In 2023, he was awarded the Blues Music Award's "Best Emerging Artist" and he is featured at blues festivals around the world. Hailing from St. Louis, Dylan is able to combine blues classics with his unique charismatic style.

The festival comes to a close with one of the true superstars of the Blues! Because of contractual stipulations, we cannot announce the name of this artist until June 28, but we know you will be thrilled to have this dynamic performer in Morristown.

The Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival will take place on Saturday, August 15, in Morristown, starting at noon. Admission is free and many local restaurants will be offering specials for festival attendees. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

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