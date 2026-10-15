MONSTERS MUSIC AND MAYHEM MUSICAL REVUE to Open in Hoboken

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The Theater Company of Hoboken has announced its next production - Monsters Music and Mayhem Musical Revue, presented at Mile Square Theatre on October 23 and 24 at 7:30 PM and October 25 at 3:00 PM.

This special event kicks off TTC's 2026-27 season and features 12 talented local singers performing songs from the darker side of musicals and movies. Songs are featured from shows like Sweeney Todd, Jekyll & Hyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Side Show and Rocky Horror, just to name a few, and each number is staged or choreographed. As 'horrific' as this show sounds, there is a good balance between drama and comedy, and audiences will leave with a smile on their face.

'The Theater Company's mission is to produce musicals and plays where everyone in the community can be involved, no matter their experience level,' said David Zimmerman, founder of TTC. 'Monsters Music and Mayhem is a perfect example. We have performers who have been on professional stages and others who have never stepped foot on stage before now, and everyone is learning from each other and having a great time. That positive energy will be seen and felt by our audiences.'

Performance Details:

Dates/Times: October 23 and 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM, October 25, 2026 at 3 PM.

Location: Mile Square Theatre, 1400 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours, including one intermission

Ticket Information:

$25 Adults

$20 Seniors/Students

$15 Children under 12

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 04 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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