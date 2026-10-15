MONSTERS MUSIC AND MAYHEM MUSICAL REVUE to Open in Hoboken
The production will feature songs from SWEENEY TODD, JEKYLL & HYDE, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, staged and choreographed for community performers of all experience.
The Theater Company of Hoboken has announced its next production - Monsters Music and Mayhem Musical Revue, presented at Mile Square Theatre on October 23 and 24 at 7:30 PM and October 25 at 3:00 PM.
This special event kicks off TTC's 2026-27 season and features 12 talented local singers performing songs from the darker side of musicals and movies. Songs are featured from shows like Sweeney Todd, Jekyll & Hyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Side Show and Rocky Horror, just to name a few, and each number is staged or choreographed. As 'horrific' as this show sounds, there is a good balance between drama and comedy, and audiences will leave with a smile on their face.
'The Theater Company's mission is to produce musicals and plays where everyone in the community can be involved, no matter their experience level,' said David Zimmerman, founder of TTC. 'Monsters Music and Mayhem is a perfect example. We have performers who have been on professional stages and others who have never stepped foot on stage before now, and everyone is learning from each other and having a great time. That positive energy will be seen and felt by our audiences.'
Performance Details:
Dates/Times: October 23 and 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM, October 25, 2026 at 3 PM.
Location: Mile Square Theatre, 1400 Clinton Street, Hoboken, NJ
Running Time: Approximately 2 hours, including one intermission
Ticket Information:
$25 Adults
$20 Seniors/Students
$15 Children under 12
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