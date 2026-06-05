MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Close Ferrell Studios Community Theatre's 2025-26 Season

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Ferrell Studios Community Theatre, a nonprofit theatre organization serving Central New Jersey, will present its upcoming production of Merrily We Roll Along, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The production will close the company's 2025-26 season, themed "Our Time," with five performances at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Auditorium in Metuchen, NJ from August 20-23, 2026.

Directed by Jessica Eckhoff and produced by Artistic Director Luke Ferrell, Merrily We Roll Along follows three friends, Frank, Charley, and Mary, as their youthful idealism gives way to the weight of ambition, compromise, and time. Told in reverse chronological order, the musical moves backward through the decades, inviting audiences to witness not just what was lost, but the hopeful moment before it was.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Sondheim and Furth's Merrily We Roll Along is one of musical theatre's most distinctive and emotionally complex works. Its unconventional reverse structure, beginning in disillusionment and traveling back toward the moment of shared possibility, creates a theatrical experience unlike any other. The score, widely considered one of Sondheim's most melodically rich, includes such numbers as "Old Friends," "Not a Day Goes By," and "Opening Doors."

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