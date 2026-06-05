 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Close Ferrell Studios Community Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Directed by Jessica Eckhoff, the Sondheim classic will play August 20-23.

By:
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Close Ferrell Studios Community Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Ferrell Studios Community Theatre, a nonprofit theatre organization serving Central New Jersey, will present its upcoming production of Merrily We Roll Along, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The production will close the company's 2025-26 season, themed "Our Time," with five performances at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Auditorium in Metuchen, NJ from August 20-23, 2026.

Directed by Jessica Eckhoff and produced by Artistic Director Luke Ferrell, Merrily We Roll Along follows three friends, Frank, Charley, and Mary, as their youthful idealism gives way to the weight of ambition, compromise, and time. Told in reverse chronological order, the musical moves backward through the decades, inviting audiences to witness not just what was lost, but the hopeful moment before it was.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Sondheim and Furth's Merrily We Roll Along is one of musical theatre's most distinctive and emotionally complex works. Its unconventional reverse structure, beginning in disillusionment and traveling back toward the moment of shared possibility, creates a theatrical experience unlike any other. The score, widely considered one of Sondheim's most melodically rich, includes such numbers as "Old Friends," "Not a Day Goes By," and "Opening Doors."







Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Disney's Newsies in New Jersey Disney's Newsies
Vanguard Theater (6/11-6/28) PHOTOS
Rock of Ages in New Jersey Rock of Ages
Dunellen Theatre (6/19-6/28)
Batman Returns in Concert in New Jersey Batman Returns in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/06)
The Dragon King in New Jersey The Dragon King
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/24-10/24)
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey in New Jersey Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
State Theatre New Jersey (11/08-11/08)
Warrant in New Jersey Warrant
Bergen Performing Arts Center (7/12-7/12)
Stranger Things: The 1,000 Candles Concert Experience in New Jersey Stranger Things: The 1,000 Candles Concert Experience
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (7/25-7/26)
The Lightning Thief in New Jersey The Lightning Thief
The Actors Studio of New Jersey (7/24-7/26)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (4/23-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets