MCCC Presents Summer Jazz Institute

Young people looking for an immersive experience in jazz music this summer should head straight to Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) downtown campus. MCCC presents its 2019 "Summer Jazz Institute," a master class for high school and college students July 29 to August 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The intensive one-week workshop takes place in Trenton Hall at 137 No. Broad Street on the college's James Kerney Campus (JKC).

Says MCCC Music faculty member Scott Hornick, who is coordinating the program for the second consecutive year and will teach some of the classes, "The best comment from last summer was from a student who said, 'I can't wait to go back to my high school and tell them what they missed!' It is an intense week where the students do music for eight hours each day. By the end of the day, they were tired but excited."

In addition to Hornick, instructors include Jeanine Haden, Jim Holton and Joe Falcey. The featured guest artist is Terell Stafford, a professional jazz trumpet player and current director of Jazz Studies at the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University.

The curriculum includes instruction in instrumental and vocal music, jazz theory, improvisation, ear training, ensembles and clinics. There will be opportunities for vocalists and instrumentalists to practice and perform individually and together.

Hornick notes that students can expect to be immersed in jazz instruction. Even during the lunch break, important recordings will be playing. "Our classes will cover the full gamut of jazz music, from practice methods, accompanying, group playing and even promotion," Hornick said. "One of the week's highlights will be a dynamic presentation by Terell Stafford, who will share his story and outlook on playing."

The week concludes with an outdoor arts festival in the JKC parking lot (opposite Trenton Hall) on Aug. 2, starting at 3 p.m. The community is invited to this free event, which will feature local artists displaying their work, the opening of a new photography exhibit at the JKC Gallery, food trucks, and musical performances by students and faculty throughout the afternoon.

Tuition for the week is $250. For more information, call 609-570-3735 or 570-3716, or register online at www.mccc.edu/community_youth.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You