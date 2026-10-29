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MALE FLEISCHMAN Musical Will Have Developmental Reading at Holmdel Theatre

The production will feature Broadway veterans including Analise Scarpaci and Jessica Rush, directed by Jeremy Dobrish.

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MALE FLEISCHMAN Musical Will Have Developmental Reading at Holmdel Theatre

Imagine spending your entire life believing you know exactly who you are, where you come from, and what makes you, well... you. Then imagine discovering that almost everything you believed about your beginnings was wrong. That's the true story behind MALE FLEISCHMAN, a new musical.

The musical will be presented in a special 29-hour developmental reading at Holmdel Theatre in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 4:00 PM and Monday, November 9, at 7:00 PM.

Raised in a loving Italian-American family, our central character grows up embracing the traditions, values, and colorful personalities that shape his world. His heritage is an unquestioned part of who he is. Until one day, a discovery changes everything.

He was adopted. His biological roots are Jewish. And the name on his original birth certificate? "Male Fleischman." No first name. No explanation. Just two words on a piece of paper that would eventually open the door to an extraordinary journey of self-discovery.

What begins as an almost impossibly funny revelation becomes something much more profound: a search for answers, a deeper understanding of family, and a moving exploration of what it truly means to belong.

Inspired by the life of creator Jon D'Agostino, MALE FLEISCHMAN brings this deeply personal story to the stage through a collection of original songs, characters, and a balance of humor and heart.

Because sometimes discovering where you came from makes you appreciate where you've been all along.

Bringing this story to life is an ensemble of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre performers: Joey Manher, Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen, Jersey Boys), Jared Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Lysistrata Jones), Lauren Singerman (The Sabbath Girl, Off-Broadway), Toni DiBuono (Funny Girl, Wonderful Town), Jim Marhold, and Dave Droxler (Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness, Off-Broadway).

The reading is directed by Jeremy Dobrish, with musical direction by Mark Baron.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and original music by D'Agostino and Michael August, the musical combines a true story with a new score.



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