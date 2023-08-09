Luna Stage Fall Theatre Classes Begin September 12

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will offer theatre classes for children, teens and adults, beginning September 12. Classes will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 555 Valley Road in West Orange.

Teen programming includes Acting Technique, Playwriting, Improvisation, and Stage Combat. For younger students, Luna offers Creative Drama, Improvisation and Stage Combat. An adult Acting Technique class rounds out Luna's offerings.

Turron Kofi Alleyne and Natasha Gallop lead the Acting program, which includes offerings for beginners as well as more experienced actors. Acting technique classes will encourage students to explore scenes, monologues and even original material.

Younger performers will be introduced to core principles of Improvisation and Stage Combat in popular classes returning this year, taught by Gallop as well as certified actor-combatant Lucas Pinner.

In the Playwriting Intensive for Teens, students will tell their own stories in a variety of dramatic forms, led by teaching artist Melissa Toomey. The workshop will culminate in a final performance showcasing student work.

All Luna programs are pay-what-you-choose to encourage equity and access, and are taught by professional theater artists. More information is available at www.lunastage.org.

Founded in 1992, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage develops and produces vibrant plays about local and global experiences. We bring communities together for artistic events that spark conversations and create understanding and change. Firmly rooted in New Jersey's Valley Arts District, a crossroads of cultures, we celebrate the diverse voices that surround us. As producer, innovator, and educator, we are dedicated to eliminating barriers to participation, and nurturing the next generation of audiences and artists.