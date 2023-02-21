Luna Stage Adds Matinee For TORN ASUNDER, February 25

On February 16, Luna Stage presented its first-ever matinee for older adults, a performance of Nikkole Salter's searing historical drama Torn Asunder. Response was overwhelming, and the production played to a sold-out house, with many additional requests for tickets.

Due to enthusiastic demand, an additional all-ages matinee has been scheduled Saturday, February 25 at 2pm. This weekend is the final chance to see this play, hailed by critics and audiences alike as a "magnificent, cathartic experience."

Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman's quest to reunite with her husband and son.

The matinee for older adults was organized in collaboration with leaders from Aging Well West Orange, Lifelong Montclair, The Wally Choice Center, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, and Livingston for All Ages. Essex County Senior Services provided three buses for transportation, and West Orange utilized its Senior jitney.

"Our collective celebration of Black History Month at Luna Stage was made possible by the relationships we formed with our colleagues in neighboring towns, which were strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic as we relied on one another in unprecedented ways," said Laura Van Dyke, senior services director for the Township of West Orange. "The shared experience amongst neighboring communities is a model we aim to continue."

Audience members proclaimed the performance "superb," "one of the best plays I have ever experienced" and "better than Broadway!" Attendee Barbara Sanders-Harris penned the full review below, which is shared with her permission.

Tickets to this weekend's performances of Torn Asunder, including newly-released Saturday matinee seats, are available at www.lunastage.org/torn-asunder.

Luna Stage has a smash hit with the profound new play, Torn Asunder, written by Nikkole Salter. This Civil War-era drama explores the emotional toll and economic impact of slavery on personal relationships, families, and humanity. Millions of families experienced separations similar to the ones dramatized in Torn Asunder. Few stories have been written as insightfully, acted so spiritually, or directed and staged so brilliantly.

As Shakespeare said, "The play's the thing/Wherein I'll catch the conscience of the King." Torn Asunder is especially poignant as we review our past and contemplate our future as we celebrate Black History Month.

Ms. Salter, an actress, playwright, and Chair of Theatre Arts at Howard University, has won numerous awards, including a 2005 Pulitzer nomination. Lisa Strum, the play's director, is an acclaimed actress who recently appeared in Broadway's Death of a Salesman.

When the lights dim in Luna's well-adapted and intimate 100-seat theater, you are living in 1859 to 1870, save a 10-minute intermission. You experience the sounds of the Civil War in the distance, feel the scorching sun in the cotton fields, and see a cadre of gifted actors transform into an impassioned cast of multiple performers. This mesmerizing play is likely headed for a Pulitzer Prize.

The diverse audience for a recent Special Matinee for Older Adults, sponsored by Aging Well West Orange, hailed from Montclair, South Orange, Maplewood, Livingston, Bellville, Glen Ridge, and West Orange. Attendees gave the play rave reviews and a standing ovation. The audience extolled Torn Asunder as "superb", "one of the best plays I have ever experienced" and "better than Broadway".

Bring your handkerchiefs or tissues, as you may need to dry a few tears. Masks are optional. This reviewer found Torn Asunder a magnificent, cathartic experience. Don't miss it!