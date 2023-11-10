Louis Armstrong's BLACK & BLUES Documentary to Screen at TD James Moody Jazz Festival

The 12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival sponsored by TD Bank, the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation (LAEF) and The Newark Museum of Art join forces to present a FREE screening of the Imagine Documentaries and Apple TV+ critically-acclaimed film, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, on Wednesday, November 15, 7:00 pm, at The Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, in Newark, NJ. Tickets are available Click Here.

The 106-minute film, directed by Sacha Jenkins, presents more than just Armstrong's renowned entertainment career; it also delves into the jazz icon's views on civil rights, racism and his humanitarian spirit. Following the screening, the partners will also present a panel to discuss the film with Jenkins, film producer Julie Anderson, LAEF Executive Director Jackie Harris and Moderator Pam Morgan, Founder and Director, Women in Media.

The film had its World Premiere as an Official Selection at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and debuted globally on Apple TV+ on October 28, 2022.

Cited as one the most influential and popular musicians in modern music, the New Orleans-born trumpeter Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) was the founding father of jazz as its first major soloist, vocalist and inventor of scat-singing. For decades, Armstrong was a positive, upbeat superstar who gave joy and happiness to fans all over the world, with his electric smile and down-home, gravelly voice.

But Jenkins' film reveals a somber side of Armstrong that the public rarely saw - the serious Armstrong who grew up poor in the Jim Crow South who endured years of second class citizenship and witnessed the brutalization of African Americans. The film shows this side of Armstrong through his massive collection of audio tapes, films and writings. The film also highlights how Armstrong represented the United States as a cultural ambassador during The Cold War, while speaking out against its racism, as evidenced by Armstrong's public criticism of President Eisenhower's initial reluctance to send Federal troops to Little Rock, Arkansas to integrate nine Black students in that city's all-White Central High School in 1957.

Supported by Terence Blanchard's luscious score, the film portrays a complex, more human portrait of Armstrong, with commentary from dozens of jazz and cultural luminaries including Wynton Marsalis, Orson Wells, Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Allen, Amiri Baraka, Count Basie, Leonard Bernstein rap pioneer Nas and Armstrong biographer Ricky Riccardi.

The critical response to the documentary was overwhelmingly positive. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film was a "delightful experience for jazz buffs and more than an eye-opener for any youngsters who barely know who Armstrong was" while The Boston Herald opined that the documentary "... reintroduces one of the 20th century's most towering and beloved cultural icons to a new generation."

Sacha Jenkins' other films include Word Is Bond (2018), Burn Mother*****r Burn (2017) and Fresh Dressed (2015). He is also a television producer, writer, musician, artist, curator, and chronicler of hip-hop, metal, punk and graffiti cultures and was the Co-Founder of Beat-Down Newspaper and Ego Trip magazine.

Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues riffs off a popular song Armstrong sang entitled "Black & Blue," composed by Thomas "Fats" Waller. In this riveting and revealing documentary, Armstrong talks eloquently, oftentimes angrily, and at all times honestly, about the promises and perils of being Black in America.

ABOUT THE Louis Armstrong EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Inc. (LAEF) was founded and funded by Louis and Lucille Armstrong in 1969 to give back to the world "some of the goodness he received." The mission of the organization is to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of Louis Armstrong by fostering programs, lectures, and other educational events to assist those interested, gifted and talented in the field of music, primarily jazz. Today the Foundation is a major source of funding for programs to expose and educate adults and children in the history of American jazz and has provided solid financial support to institutions across the nation. https://louisarmstrongfoundation.org

ABOUT THE NEWARK MUSEUM OF ART

Founded in 1909, The Newark Museum of Art (NMOA) is New Jersey's largest fine art museum. The NMOA's collections include more than 300,000 artworks and artifacts in science and natural history - the 12th largest museum collection in the nation. Known as the first institution to give sustained support to modernism in America, the NMOA continues to pursue new definitions of cultural innovation and is among the 3% of U.S. museums that are nationally accredited. The NMOA hosts special events such as the Newark Black Film Festival, the longest-running Black film festival in the United States, and the Newark Arts Festival, a four-day catalyst for the collaborative power of the arts in the city. https://newarkmuseumart.org

ABOUT IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES

Imagine Documentaries was formed in 2018 by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard with a focus on developing and producing premium feature documentaries and non-scripted television. Based out of New York, Imagine Docs is run by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, Peabody and Producers Guild Award-winning producers Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. For more information on upcoming films and projects, please visit https://imagine-entertainment.com.

ABOUT THE TD James Moody JAZZ FESTIVAL

Now in its 12th season, The TD James Moody Jazz Festival runs from November 3 - 19 at various locations including the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), Dorthaan's Place at NICO kitchen + bar, The Newark Museum of Art and Bethany Baptist Church. Featured artists include Bill Charlap and Dee Dee Bridgewater, Abdullah Ibrahim, Samara Joy, Take 6 with Hillary-Marie, Ranky Tanky, Omara Portuondo, Steve Turre Generations Sextet, Dave Grusin, Gladys Knight and the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. https://www.njpac.org/series/james-moody-jazz-festival/

ABOUT TD BANK

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US. TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

ABOUT NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.