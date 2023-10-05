London Production of THE WOMAN IN BLACK Comes to New Jersey

Performances run October 13-29..

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The Original London Production of Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford, begins performances October 13 at McCarter Theatre Center and runs through October 29.

Based on Susan Hill’s 1983 classic horror novel, The Woman in Black grew to global acclaim and terrified thrill-seeking audiences for 33 years on the West End, becoming one of the longest-running plays in London and inspiring a blockbuster film franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe.

“It’s unusual for a live theatre experience to make an audience actually scream,” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “I’ve seen The Women in Black on London’s West End, where it ran for more than three decades as a sell-out, smash hit. Trust me, the audience screamed. It’s exactly the caliber of production that McCarter audiences have come to expect, with high-octane thrills and entertainment value. Perfect for a spooky October night.”

In this gripping production, audiences will be transported back in time as an old man recounts the eerie events of his youth. Journeying into the misty English countryside, he grapples with settling the estate of a family entrenched in a tragic history that continues to haunt (quite literally!) anyone who dares come too close.

Time Out describes it as a "delicious spell of malevolence and menace," while the Daily Express promises "a ghost play guaranteed to send shivers down your spine."

Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen shares her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to present The Woman in Black at McCarter straight from London’s West End. It's a must-see for anyone who enjoys the spine-tingling sensation of being on the edge of their seat."

With a combined total of more than 1,000 previous performances of The Woman in Black in London, New York City, and beyond, the cast includes AnTony Eden (The Actor), Ben Porter (Arthur Kipps/The Actor), and David Acton (Arthur Kipps) .




