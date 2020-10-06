Live Theater Returns To BBPAC With Two Person Play Series In Englewood

The series kicks off this Sunday, October 11 at 8pm.

After a successful summer of free outdoor Shakespeare, Black Box Performing Arts Center is opening its doors (and keeping them open for more airflow) with a new play reading series: Two-Hander! Throughout October, Black Box PAC will present two-person play readings, featuring pairs of actors that are already in each other's "bubble."

The series kicks off this Sunday, October 11 at 8pm with a double feature. Edward Albee's The Zoo Story is a shocking one-act play that was written in just three weeks - Albee's first play! A man sits peacefully reading in the sunlight in Central Park. There enters a second man. "He is a young, unkempt and undisciplined vagrant where the first is neat, ordered, well-to-do and conventional. The vagrant is a soul in torture and rebellion. He longs to communicate so fiercely that he frightens and repels his listener. He is a man drained of all hope who, in his passion for company, seeks to drain his companion. With provocative humor and unrelenting suspense, the young savage slowly, but relentlessly, brings his victim down to his own atavistic level as he relates a story about his visit to the zoo" (description courtesy of, and presented in special arrangement with, Dramatists Play Service, Inc.).

After a brief "intermission," the show will continue with a second showing: Death of a Cat, written by Niko Tam. Also a one act, this play will feature the same actors as The Zoo Story: Michael Gardiner and Sean Mannix.



Masks are required by all audience members. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes. All current health and safety protocols are followed. Tickets are limited due to capacity restrictions, and can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com for just $20 per person!

