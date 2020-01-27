Lambertville Artist Kelly Sullivan Offers A New Way To Access The Power Of Art

"Art has the power to transform our lives in so many ways. Science proves it. Business leaders need it. We help them access it, collaboratively, through a new web-based tool we developed called Paint.Team," says Lambertville artist Kelly Sullivan, a pioneer in collaborative art.

A recent study published by the World Health Organization (WHO)1 confirms that the arts have a robust impact on both mental and physical health, further validating Sullivan's lifelong work.

"I was not surprised to see the results of the WHO report. Activities which involve the simultaneous engagement of multiple individuals are particularly effective at fostering cooperation, self-concept and a sense of social inclusion for children, adults, families and communities, and that power crosses cultural boundaries. It's delightful to see science applying metrics to it," says Sullivan.

For 25 years Sullivan has been creating FingerSmears: large commemorative works of art created using "smears" of paint from hundreds or thousands of people on one canvas. Under her direction, tens of thousands of people, from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen, to Fortune 500 CEOs, to adolescent girls around the world, have all dipped their fingers in Kelly's paint to create these wonderfully evocative, large-scale paintings that demonstrate the vibrancy and richness in community.

"Our FingerSmears project was wildly successful. It brought everyone in the community together-moms, kids, hospital staff, donors and volunteers-to celebrate this milestone event," says Susan Chudwick, CFRE, Director of Development, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, who commissioned Kelly Sullivan to create a FingerSmear, bringing more than 2,000 people together to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Bridgeport (CT) Hospital.

Sullivan wanted to reach further, do more, and include more people from all over the world. She dreamed of evolving the FingerSmear into a digital platform that could do just that. She enlisted the talents of Doug Moreland, a software entrepreneur, and Haley Manchon, a young designer, and together they launched a web application called Paint.Team. This "digital FingerSmear" allows thousands to participate in one piece of art from anywhere in the world using their own computers or smartphones.

The New Jersey Education Association sponsored a Paint.Team art piece to bring teachers together from all over the state. The Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce invited the entire community to collaborate on a Paint.Team Shad Festival art poster. Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, has enlisted Kelly and her team to create six Paint.Team art pieces that will involve participation from the entire staff as well as segments of the patient population. Right now, anyone in the country can log on and help create a piece of fan art for The Rolling Stones-check it out! paint.team

"It's amazing to watch these things come together and know that each stroke inspires creativity and collaboration-that's what it's all about. We are all part of the bigger picture," says Sullivan.

At a time when nearly half of Gen Z and millennial employees plan to leave their jobs within two years, forward-thinking organizations are seeking creative ways to inspire and retain them. Healthcare systems are searching for ways to incorporate art into their healing efforts. Educators are seeking ways to open minds while following curriculum. Kelly Sullivan designs custom experiences for all of them, with results that are inclusive, colorful and fun.

Jefferson College of Nursing in Philadelphia recently partnered with Sullivan to create a piece of art that would celebrate their deep history and commitment to the Philadelphia community, and the power that nurses have to create a better world. "We wanted to demonstrate our collective impact as healthcare professionals and connect us in ways beyond the technology we use in our everyday lives," says Marie Ann Marino, EdD, RN, FAAN, Dean and Professor of the Jefferson College of Nursing. "Viewing the art in our offices daily reminds us of the amazing results produced by our talented and committed team," says Nicole Thomas, MBA, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Regulatory Affairs, Jefferson College of Nursing.

"Our members come from such diverse backgrounds, and Paint.Team was a creative and exciting way to bring them all together to support our largest and longest-running festival," says David Morgan, Executive Director of The Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce.

While FingerSmears are ideal for companies who want to bring people together in one place to achieve a common goal, Paint.Team is perfect for teams who are spread around the world, or for companies who want to reach their audience in a virtual way. Paint.Team designers create a custom template, and participants add the color, comments and flair.



"It's exciting to bridge the fluidity of art with the structure of science and business. To be part of that fusion is an inspiring adventure for everyone involved," says Sullivan.

See more of Kelly's collaborative and fine art here: www.KellySullivan.live





