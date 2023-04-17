Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in May

The event is on Friday May 12th.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Broadway Veterans Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, CATS), Jerry Christakos (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde) along with musical director John McMahon (The Prince of Central Park) bring their award-winning, critically acclaimed show "Lovely" a musical comedy to Under The Moon in Lambertville for a one night Special Supper Club Event on Friday May 12th.

Dinner seating begins at 6pm with the show starting after dinner service.

"Lovely" a musical comedy is a hysterical show about two cabaret divas who meet again after not seeing each other for quite some time. The show is full of songs from old Hollywood Musicals, Broadway Musicals and the Great American Songbook. Briggs plays " Dar" and Christakos plays "Christy Vann deCamp".

Lovely received the New York Nightlife Award and two Broadway World Awards.




