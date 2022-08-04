LE DÃŽNER EN BLANC - JERSEY CITY AnnouncesÂ Partners, Performers, and Artists for August 25 Event

Art House Productions has announced the lineup of partners, performers, and artists for the first annual Le DÃ®ner en Blanc - Jersey City, taking place at a secret location on August 25, 2022.

Le DÃ®ner en Blanc is a chic, pop-up picnic event held in over 120 cities across the globe. Jersey City's event will welcome 1000+ people to the secret outdoor locale. All guests are required to dress all in white and bring their own tables, white tablecloths, white chairs, white table settings, and white tableware. To participate in this first edition, attendees can sign up for the waiting list at jerseycity.dinerenblanc.com, and click on the "Register" tab. There are a limited number of invitations remaining.

The KRE Group, CoolVines, and The Office of Cultural Affairs in Jersey City are official partners of the first edition Le DÃ®ner en Blanc - Jersey City. The KRE Group, a long-standing sponsor of Jersey City's arts and culture scene, has been partnering with Art House Productions in support of their artistic and educational programming since the early 2010's:

"The KRE Group is thrilled to sponsor the first annual Le DÃ®ner en Blanc - Jersey City. KRE has been partnering with Art House Productions for the better part of the last decade. We are glad to support their latest initiative in Jersey City, an event that strongly aligns with our values of art and culture, community, and friendship. We look forward to celebrating on August 25th," says Jonathan Kushner, President of The KRE Group.

CoolVines, a wine store with four locations throughout New Jersey, is providing a fantastic selection of wine and champagne for the evening. A full list of champagne, wine, and gastronomy options are available when registering. Beer and hard liquor are not permitted. All wine and champagne must be purchased from the e-store on the website. Guests are encouraged to purchase the impressive array of French-inspired cuisine from CSW Catering, but are allowed to bring their own meals if preferred.

"CoolVines is thrilled to be partnering with Art House Productions to provide the wine for Jersey City's first Diner en Blanc! We have put together an amazing array of wine options to help make sure that all those who attend not only dine and dress in high-style, but also imbibe at the top level - champagne, rosÃ©, white wine (of course!) and some delicious reds as well. We're excited to be part of this legacy and feel honored to be the one and only wine shop chosen to represent Diner en Blanc," says CoolVines Owner, Mark Censits.

The Office of Cultural Affairs in Jersey City will be providing production support for the event in partnership with hosts Art House Productions to bring this one-of-a-kind evening of culture and

inspiration to Jersey City. Guests arriving at the venue will be greeted by performance and visual artist Christy O'Connor (ChaShaMa, Mana Contemporary) dressed as none other than French Queen, Marie Antoinette. Choreographer morgaine de leonardis (Then She Fell, SMUSH Gallery, Aviva), and her team of dancers, will fuse together different dance styles while incorporating the venue's natural environment. Guests will be able to interact with imaginative 3D light sculptures from New Jersey artist Sunil Garg (Galleria Ca' d'Oro, Index Art Center), and Melissa Ulto (Blue Man Group, Getty Institute) will be lighting up the event with spectacular projections.

The Big Lazy (Vancouver International Jazz Festival, This American Life) has been hailed by The New Yorker as an "elegantly gritty instrumental trio." Their unique, noirish, and pastoral union of American music archtypes: Jazz, Blues, Surf, and Rockabilly will set the mood as the aural accompaniment to dinner. Afterwards, guests will dance the night away with a set from Jersey City's own, DJ Paul Mendoza (Snow Ball Gala, LITM, Jersey City Pride).

"Art House is proud to feature a fantastic lineup of artists, musicians, and dancers who will add to the immersive beauty and magic of this unforgettable night. We're looking forward to celebrating the best of what our region has to offer naturally, culturally, and artistically at the first annual Le DÃ®ner en Blanc - Jersey City. None of this would be possible without our community partners for the event, KRE, CoolVines, and Jersey City Cultural Affairs" says Art House's Executive Director, Meredith Burns.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about Art House programs, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org.

Over the years, Le DÃ®ner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a "friends and word-of-mouth only" event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. Launched in Paris in 1988 by FranÃ§ois Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le DÃ®ner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fuelling this fantastic event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, DÃ®ner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Le DÃ®ner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.