Klip Collective Activates Grounds For Sculpture At Night

Grounds For Sculpture today announces a two-year partnership with Klip Collective to present a distinctive after-hours multisensory experience. The Night Forms series will directly interact with a selection of contemporary artworks and signature horticultural features across the park's 42 acres, furthering the nonprofit's commitment to creating unique experiences bringing art and nature together.

On view November 26, 2021 through February 27, 2022, the first commission, Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective, presents more than a dozen site-specific light and sound works. The innovative and immersive experience offers a rare opportunity to visit the park both at night and during the winter, transforming Grounds For Sculpture into a year-round destination.

"Grounds For Sculpture continuously surprises and delights visitors through the interaction of art and the environment, and by design is an experience that changes seasonally. Through this newly commissioned series, we are intentionally experimenting with the possibilities of a nightscape," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Klip Collective to bring their vision to life on our grounds and create a unique response to our art that delivers an entirely transformed atmosphere."

As immersive art gains popularity across the country, Night Forms brings this progressive movement to a new environment. Illuminating the park with projection mapping and lighting to a special choreographed soundtrack, Night Forms expands the viewing plane from the earth to the sky and creates a shared experience that heightens the senses. With this installation, Klip Collective had the opportunity to not only enliven the winter landscape, from the maple allée to the weeping blue atlas cedars, but also create a robust dialogue with artists of differing media by interacting with the sculptures in the park, including works by Bruce Beasley, Michele Oka Doner, and Michelle Post. Each feature, whether a work of art or nature, will be transformed by the light and sound surrounding it. Like the natural environment itself, the installation changes throughout the course of its run and even the course of an evening.

Visitors are enveloped in the multisensory presentation as they move through the park. By creating a unique experience specific to Grounds For Sculpture, Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective is a totally bespoke event that can only be seen and heard this year at the sculpture park. Timed tickets are required, and are now on sale at groundsforsculpture.org.

Ricardo Rivera, creative director and founder of Klip Collective, is a site-specific media artist and pioneer of projection mapping. Rivera has directed several ambient light and sound experiences, including Nightscape at Longwood Gardens and Electric Desert at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. As a Sundance Story Lab fellow and Creative Capital award recipient, Rivera applies his theater and film background in the transformation of spaces, layering architecture and filling landscapes with light and sound, resulting in immersive, sensory environments.

Grounds For Sculpture thanks lead sponsor Bank of America for their generous support of Night Forms, including underwriting free admission for nonprofit community partners. Alberto Garofalo, Bank of America New Jersey, President, said, "Bank of America is pleased to support the production of Night Forms and to offer members of the community the opportunity to attend without ticket price being a barrier. Providing equitable access to this exhibition is important to both Grounds For Sculpture and Bank of America as both organizations work to make a positive impact on our community."