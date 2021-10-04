King of Independent Soul and R&B Eric Roberson Comes to NJPAC in February 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Eric Roberson on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Two-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Roberson ("Picture Perfect," "At the Same Time"), widely known as the King of Independent Soul and R&B, continues to break boundaries as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B and soul music.

The Rahway-born singer's remarkable success as a songwriter and producer has led to collaborations with Marsha Ambrosius, Dwele, Musiq Soulchild and many other notable artists. Described by vocalist Jill Scott as "a brilliant singer with a voice like red velvet cake," Roberson became the first independent artist to be nominated for a BET Award in 2007 and was the recipient of the "Underground Artist of the Year" BETJ Virtual Award with Rahsaan Patterson in 2008. His albums include Mister Nice Guy, The Box and the three-EP compilation Earth, Wind and Fire.

Tickets to see Eric Roberson go on-sale Friday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.