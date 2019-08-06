Kids From Theater Project Jr Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The Theater Project Jr kids have been having fun while working hard to present the musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN.

Each summer, the program takes students (ages 8 & up) through an eight-week course that culminates in four performances for friends, family and the community. Along the way, students sing, dance, act, build confidence in themselves, make friends and have a wonderful time. The show will be presented at the Gateway Family YMCA in Union, August 9-11.

Under the guidance of the program's founder, Mary Iannelli, this year's show is being directed by Ashleigh Poszyler, an alum of The Theater Project Jr program, "We are very proud that Ashleigh's passion for theater has carried over into her adult life, and so happy that she wants to teach the next generation how exciting live theater can be."

The young people performing in the show are drawn from Union County and beyond by the program's reputation for providing a happy, supportive setting for budding actors. The young actors in this year's program are Sasha Raab, Berkeley Heights; Isabella Cardoza, Kenilworth; Sarah Hildago, Millburn; Taryn Ribaudo, Scotch Plains; Dominic Cerreto, Valeria Monge, Lilliana Tavera, and Rosalie Tavera, Union; Gerard Lang, Westfield.

Theater Project Jr has been getting rave reviews from parents and children who return to the program year after year. "Mary challenges each of her kids, and every year they learn and grow as actors. Mary has also created a family atmosphere where the kids all look out for one another and enjoy performing together," says one parent. "I just can't say enough wonderful things about the program."

Tickets to the production are available at www.TheTheaterProject.org.

The Theater Project, a professional theater company presenting events in Cranford, Maplewood and Union, is celebrating 25 years of bringing productions of the best contemporary plays to New Jersey. Their mission is to enhance the cultural richness of the community by producing new or lesser-known plays on challenging themes, introduce children to the joys of live theater, and provide avenues for creative expression for New Jersey's playwrights, actors and directors as they entertain and inform the community.

For more information on THEATER PROJECT JR, call 908 809-8865 or visit www.TheTheaterProject.org.

Tickets are: $15.

Photo Credit: Mary Iannelli





