Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off New Season With ALL TOGETHER NOW! Broadway Musical Revue This Month

Kelsey Theatre will kick off the 2021-2022 season with the Pennington Players' live musical review "All Together Now - A Global Event" celebrating Broadway theatre from Musical Theatre International (MTI). Performances are Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Kelsey stage. The theatre is located on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, New Jersey.



This wonderful and uplifting musical performance benefitting the Pennington Players will showcase some of Kelsey's favorite performers along with new talent performing 15 all-time favorite Broadway tunes including songs from Jekyll and Hyde, Les Miserables, Waitress, Newsies, Mamma Mia, Disney's Frozen, Guys and Dolls, Rent and other shows.



"I speak on behalf of all of the actors, directors and stage crew when I say we are absolutely thrilled to be back with live performances at the Kelsey," said Kitty Getlik, artistic director and manager of the Kelsey. "There will be so much joy in the theatre that we expect this special fundraising event to blow the roof off the Kelsey," she said. "We welcome all of our Kelsey friends, family and new friends to join us in our newly refurbished space for this grand re-opening musical celebration."



The cast includes Tia Brown of Lawrence; Shannen Doyle of Lawrence; Jennifer Fischer of Hamilton; Scott Johnson of Ewing; William Kamps of Burlington; Sheilla Kraft of Hamilton; William Kamps of Burlington; Jaimie McMillian of Bordentown; Kim Pearson of Fairless Hills, PA; Jim Petro of Hamilton; Alexandra Rush of Philadelphia, PA; Elizabeth Rzasa of Ewing; Dominick Sannelli of Yardley, PA; Shawn Simmons ofnHamilton; Christopher Singh of Bordentown; Aidan Stallworth-Glitz of Ewing; and François Suhr of East Windsor.



Tickets are $25 for this special event. The entire 2021-2022 season may be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232 or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Private performances and group rates are available.



Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the Box Office for a brochure. Please note that proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 48 hours required at door, and masks are required to be worn inside the theatre.