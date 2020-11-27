Kean Stage Presents Andrea McArdle: A Holiday Concert From Enlow Recital Hall to Your Home

Join Andrea McArdle, original star of Broadway's Annie, for an intimate holiday concert streamed from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall for five performances Thursday, December 17 through Sunday, December 20, 2020. Andrea will perform seasonal and Broadway favorites such as White Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, N.Y.C. and, of course, Tomorrow.



Andrea McArdle fans will be ecstatic to hear that she's back as this will mark her first concert with her musical director, Steve Marzullo, since the pandemic hit in March.



"As we approach the end of a very difficult year for all of us, it's fitting that Kean Stage brings a message of hope and resilience to its audience this holiday season," according to Steve Cochran. "Andrea is a star who can joyously remind us that better days are in front of us when she belts out her legendary anthem."



Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony® Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical Newsical; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello Dolly. Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway.



Performances will be streamed Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 19 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m. All performances are in eastern standard time. Tickets for the streamed concert are $30. Tickets for Kean University Alumni, Faculty and Staff are $20 and tickets for Kean University students are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at www.keanstage.com.



In October, Kean Stage made its triumphant return to live performances when it presented The Doo Wop Project and The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular at Kean University's Alumni Stadium to the delight of hundreds of students, patrons and Kean community members. Kean Stage hosted its annual ReelAbilities Film Festival New Jersey virtually in November. Over the next few months, Kean Stage will present online for its patrons viewing pleasure from the comfort of their homes until, when at such time, we can welcome you back to our world-class venues.



