Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER World Premiere Begins Performances This Weekend at Two River Theater

Performances start this weekend Saturday, February 3 and run through Sunday, February 25, 2024 in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater. 

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Two River Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Scarlet Letter written by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), one of the American theater’s most widely produced contemporary playwrights, and directed by Shelley Butler (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, A Doll’s House Part 2). Performances start this weekend Saturday, February 3 and run through Sunday, February 25, 2024 in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater. 

“It is a true privilege to welcome Kate and Shelley to Two River,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “These are two theatrical practitioners at the top of the game and their timely and theatrical take on Hawthorne’s beloved novel is the perfect way to invigorate the classic through a modern lens. Joined by an incredible team of designers and a knock-out cast, The Scarlet Letter will surely have everyone talking!”

In conjunction with the production, Two River will be hosting several free events open to the community. 

The full event lineup includes:

 

Saturday, February 3 at 11am – 1pm

National African American Read-In in Partnership with T. Thomas Fortune Foundation & Cultural Center

February is Black History Month and to kick it off, children’s author and Djembe percussionist Kojo Ayinde Johnson headlines The National African American Read In at Two River Theater on February 3, from 11am -1pm. The event featuring his new book, “The Lesson: Abu’s Curiosity,” for ages 8 years old and up, and all are welcome to join in a spirited and cultural celebration of African drumming. https://www.tthomasfortuneculturalcenter.org/exhibits-event-calendar FREE

 

Wednesday, February 7 at 5:45PM in Studio A

IN THE KNOW WITH Kate Hamill

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with The Scarlet Letter playwright Kate Hamill! Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:45 PM, with the discussion set to start at 6:00 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; The Scarlet Letter 7PM performance tickets sold separately. *Please note: The event will be filmed with full video capture, available on our website the following week.

Monday February 12 at 6:00 - 8:00PM in the Lobby and Rechnitz Theater

Silent Book Club of Monmouth County Monthly Meeting

It’s an introvert book lover’s paradise: bring your own book and sit in quiet happy reading for an hour, surrounded by fellow book lovers! Two River Theater is delighted to partner with the Silent Book Club of Monmouth County in hosting their monthly meeting, with readers welcome to sit and read in the seats of the Rechnitz Theater and the lobby. In addition to silent reading time, the event will include the opportunity to chat and mingle with other book lovers. For more information on Silent Book Clubs visit silentbook.club. For information on the Monmouth County chapter, visit them on Instagram at @silentbookclub_moco_nj. FREE

 

Tuesday, February 13 at 6:00 - 8:00PM in the Library

“Chisholm ’72 – Unbought & Unbossed”

As The Scarlet Letter explores the treatment of women in early American history (and how some of those puritanical forces still exist today), examine broader conversations about American womanhood with this screening of the 2004 documentary Chisholm ’72 – Unbought and Unbossed, covering the 1972 presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm, America’s first Black congresswoman. The screening will be followed by a discussion on the evolving role of Black women in American politics, conducted by journalist and historian Gilda Rogers. FREE.

 

Wednesday, February 14 at 7PM and Sunday, February 18 at 3PM

Post-Play Discussions

Hosted by a member of the Two River artistic team, discussions with The Scarlet Letter cast and creative team members will be held after performances on Wednesday, February 14 at 7PM and Sunday, February 18 at 3PM.  FREE, The Scarlet Letter tickets sold separately.

 

Saturday, February 17 at 1:30 - 2:30PM in Studio B

Context and Conversations for The Scarlet Letter with Monmouth University

Join us for a free pre-show event with a Monmouth University faculty member, discussing literary themes and a broader context in which to approach this adaptation of The Scarlet Letter. Monmouth University is the Production Sponsor for The Scarlet Letter.
Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE, The Scarlet Letter tickets sold separately.

Saturday, February 24 at 10:00AM – 12:30PM in Lobby and Library

Women’s Health And Wellness Service Fair 

Two River Theater celebrates women’s health and wellness with a services fair, featuring experts from Hackensack Meridian Health, Parker Family Health and more. Resources, services, and screenings will be available on-site, for any and all who feel they could benefit from them and at no cost. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center is TRT’s 2023/24 Season Sponsor. 
Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE, The Scarlet Letter tickets sold separately.

Sunday, February 25 at 1:30 – 2:30PM and Post-Show in Library

The ART of Social Justice

Two River Theater provides a pre-show discussion, and Project Write Now leads a post-show writing exploration, both exploring the themes of social justice in The Scarlet Letter. While educators will receive professional development credits for attending, discussions and workshops are open to the public.

Attendance for these pre-show and post-show events are FREE, The Scarlet Letter tickets sold separately.

 

To RSVP for the above events, visit: Click Here or call 732.345.1400




Recommended For You