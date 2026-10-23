Jeremy Jordan to Perform in Concert at Mayo Performing Arts Center

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Jeremy Jordan will perform in concert at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 5th. The 8 pm performance is nearly sold out, and a 3 pm performance was just added due to popular demand.

Jeremy Jordan recently concluded his star turn as Bobby Darin in Just In Time on Broadway. He originated the title role in The Great Gatsby on Broadway and at the world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, and received Tony and Drama Desk nominations for the acclaimed Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center. He's beloved by New Jersey and Broadway audiences for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies, a role he also originated in the Paper Mill Playhouse production.

Jeremy Jordan was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was always a singer, but at the age of 17, he accidentally fell in love with acting when cast as The Mute in the musical The Fantasticks. After high school, Jeremy went on to study drama at Ithaca College and moved to New York City.

He earned himself two Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony nominations (Newsies and Floyd Collins) and won a Theatre World Award in 2012 for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. He also received nominations from The Grammy Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and The Astaire Awards. Additional Broadway credits include West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

On television he's portrayed Jimmy Collins in NBC's SMASH and Winn Schott in the CW series, SUPERGIRL. He voiced the role of Varian in Disney's TANGLED: THE SERIES, Lucifer Morningstar in Amazon Prime's adult animated musical comedy series HAZBIN HOTEL and Steve Harrington in Netflix's STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM '85. He has starred in the film adaptation of THE LAST FIVE YEARS opposite Anna Kendrick. He reprised his Tony nominated role of Jack Kelly for the NEWSIES film and has also starred in the biopic SPINNING GOLD and several Hallmark films. Other film and television credits include: JOYFUL NOISE, LAW & ORDER: SVU, THE FLASH and ELEMENTARY.

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