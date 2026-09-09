JUST FOR US to Make St. Louis Debut at New Jewish Theatre

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New Jewish Theatre (NJT) will present the St. Louis premiere of Alex Edelman's acclaimed one-person comedy Just for Us, running October 1–18, 2026. Starring NJT favorite Jacob Flekier and directed by beloved St. Louis actor and director Alan Knoll, the production brings Edelman's sharp, hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of antisemitism, identity, assimilation, and empathy to the stage.

Just for Us follows Alex Edelman as he answers an antisemitic tweet aimed at him—and ends up attending a meeting of White Nationalists in Queens, face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What unfolds is both gripping and unexpectedly funny, as Edelman examines what it means to confront hatred while navigating questions of religion, cultural identity and belonging. Along the way, he even finds time to contemplate gorillas that speak sign language.

Edelman's deeply personal story has earned widespread acclaim through award-winning runs in London and on Broadway, where he received a Special Tony Award for the production. The show was also filmed as an HBO special, earning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Rebekah Scallet, NJT Artistic Director, said the play's ability to tackle difficult subjects through humor was one of the reasons she was excited to bring it to St. Louis.

“I love the way that Alex Edelman has chosen to write this narrative—he comes face-to-face with antisemitism and ignorance and addresses it with humor and empathy,” said Scallet. “It's a powerful story told in an extremely humorous way.”

For NJT's production, Jacob Flekier takes on the role of Edelman himself. A Kansas City native and graduate of the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, Flekier has appeared at NJT on three separate occasions. He reunites with Alan Knoll, who directed Flekier in both Brighton Beach Memoirs, which won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Production of a Comedy, and Broadway Bound, which received six Theater Circle nominations and one win.

Knoll is a longtime NJT performer and director whose most recent NJT credits include directing RED, which received three Theater Circle nominations, and performing in We All Fall Down, both in 2024.

“I am so excited to return to NJT to direct the hilarious and thought-provoking Just for Us by Alex Edelman,” said Knoll. “Jacob Flekier is the perfect actor to serve as our host and storyteller for this amazing one-person show. This will be my fourth actor/director collaboration with Jacob and we always have a great time!”

The production features scenic and lighting design by Jayson Lawshee, sound design by Ethan Foss and costumes by Michele Friedman Siler, NJT's resident Costume Designer and 2026 St. Louis Theater Circle Award winner for her work on Cabaret.

Alex Edelman's Just for Us runs at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146) October 1-18. Performances are Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at jccstl.com/njt.

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