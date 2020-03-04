JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes To The Jersey Shore

With "a crash of drums, a flash of light," Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the internationally acclaimed musical/dance extravaganza explodes on The Jersey Shore Arts Center stage in Ocean Grove. Produced by NENAproductions Theater Project, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's opens on Friday, March 6, with performances Fridays and Saturdays through March 15 at 7:30 PM with a matinee on Sunday, March16 at 3 PM. The Arts Center is located at 66 Main Street, in Neptune, at the entrance to Ocean Grove, NJ.

Tickets are $25 available at www.ticketleap.com, or call or by calling 732-988-1007.

Noted for its family-friendly storyline, universal themes and catchy music, the show is a sentimental favorite of company artistic director Nick Montesano. "Joseph is one of those shows that never stops delighting audiences." stated Montesano. The musical will be directed by Montesano, and co- choreographed by Casey Grady Surgent, with music direction by Jeff Brown.

The first full-length musical by legendary theatrical team Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Joseph is a retelling of the biblical story of Joseph, his devoted father, his jealous brothers, and his incredible series of adventures. The musical was only 20 minutes long when an unknown 19-year-old named Andrew Lloyd Webber first created it for a British school choir in 1968. He asked his friend Rice to write the lyrics and soon they expanded it to 40 minutes and took it to the London stage. Since then, Joseph has continued to grow, both in length and popularity.

Filled with youthful energy, Joseph combines a wide variety of musical styles - everything from country to calypso to rock 'n' roll - in a series of memorable musical numbers. Described as a high-voltage extravaganza, Joseph includes such classic songs as the contemplative "Any Dream Will Do," the Caribbean infused "Benjamin Calypso," the dazzling "Jacob and Sons/Joseph's Coat," the rockabilly sensation "Song of the King (Seven Fat Cows)" and the unforgettable "Go, Go, Go Joseph."

Starring as Joseph is Keiran Varian, a senior at Communications High School in Wall Township. Shore favorite Joe Ronga appears in the multiple roles of Jacob, Potiphar, and the Pharoah.

Rounding out the cast are NENA veterans Aurora Brunette, TJ Bodnar, Denise Jobes, Kevin McGee, Janice Liddy, Emily Monus, Amanda Munice, Anthony Preuster, Joe Ronga, Lizzy Stefanic, Casey Grady-Surgent, and Arnold Teixeira as well as newcomers, Dalila Ardolino, Hanna Ardolino, and Shannon Phillips.

Nick Montesano designs the show with Allison Walter serving as Assistant Director and Stage Manager.

The production is sponsored in part by The Starving Artist at Days Restaurant.

NENA will produce the classic play DRACULA in the fall on the Arts Center Stage.

The mission of NENAproductions Theater Project is to enrich, educate and entertain our community by providing a superior live theater experience. We shall encourage the imaginative and societal importance of theater through plays, musicals, children's theater, youth educational programs and community outreach efforts. NENAproductions Theater Project strives to produce classic and seldom seen theatrical pieces that provoke meaningful discussions about the human condition while bringing a sense of pride to our community.





