JCTC & Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) in partnership with I Love Greenville and the Greenville Community Plan will present a virtual schooltime commemoration for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, January 27, 9:30 a.m., at the Academy of the Arts at Henry Snyder High School, located at 239 Bergen Avenue in Jersey City. Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, will perform The Legacy Project. It is a seminal body of work that celebrates founding Artistic Director Dorfman's Eastern European Jewish roots illuminating her family's history as Holocaust survivors and as new immigrants in America.

Comprised of nine multi-ethnic, stunning dancers, Carolyn Dorfman Dance is known nationally and internationally for the artistic excellence of its performances and for impactful interactions with students and audiences. The New York Times has praised the dance company for being "emotionally resonant," which is particularly meaningful for this workshop which will include clips from "Mayne Mentshn" and "Cat's Cradle," two works inspired by choreographer Carolyn Dorfman's heritage.

Ms. Dorfman, a celebrated choreographer and the founder/artistic director of Carolyn Dorfman Dance, has created a body of work celebrating and honoring her Jewish legacy, its trials, triumphs, treasured uniqueness, and cultural commonalities which, given the rise of hate crimes around the world, is a particularly timely offering. The New York Times says The Legacy Project, "reflect[s] and engender[s] a profound humanity. Because her dances are about people and life experience, often moving from the autobiographical to the universal, they hold immediate appeal."

Snyder Academy is a four-year performing arts high school that serves students in the Greenville section of Jersey City and is part of the Jersey City Public Schools. JCTC has actively supported arts education in the Jersey City Public Schools. This virtual performance is part of the Stories of Greenville program.

As JCTC Artistic Director Olga Levina explains, "As a country, we need to do a lot of rethinking and healing in the coming years. Because our children are among the most vulnerable, they rely on us to navigate through these unprecedented times and they look to us for inspiration. As New Jersey's leading choreographer, Carolyn creates dance that touches us to the core with work that is essential to put history and our shared human experience in perspective. The Jersey City Theater Center is proud to help brings arts education to Snyder High School and are grateful to Ericka Adams for enabling this partnership."

Using interactivity, a multimedia presentation, and mesmerizing dance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance has been enthralling audiences of all ages with their programs that celebrates the capacity of the human spirit to rise above all circumstances.