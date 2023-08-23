IL DIVO – A NEW DAY HOLIDAY TOUR Comes to bergenPAC This December

IL DIVO is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history since they first banded together in 2004.

Aug. 23, 2023

bergenPAC will present Il Divo – A New Day Holiday tour on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

 

Il Divo’s A New Day Holiday Tour will feature the multinational group performing holiday classics, like “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and more, in addition to songs from their vast catalog.  

 

Singing in English, Spanish and Italian, IL DIVO, with members Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastian Izambard (tenor) of France and David Miller (tenor), also announce a new addition to their group, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. After the untimely passing of original member Carlos Marin in 2021 from COVID-19, Labrie had been a featured guest on their “Greatest Hits Tour,” and now has become the group’s fourth member.

 

IL DIVO is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history since they first banded together in 2004. With more than 30 million albums sold, 160 Gold and Platinum albums in 33 countries, to their credit, Il Divo was the first Classical Crossover artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

 

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030




Fall Registration Now Open For TD Jazz For Teens Educational Program Photo
Fall Registration Now Open For TD Jazz For Teens Educational Program

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the state's anchor cultural institution, celebrates 26 years of offering thousands of high schoolers from Newark and beyond music lessons and performance experiences through its popular TD Jazz for Teens program.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEs Jay Pharoah Comes to NJPAC Next Month Photo
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's Jay Pharoah Comes to NJPAC Next Month

 Jay Pharoah, the star comedian made famous by NBC’s Saturday Night Live, will take the stage in Newark, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 7PM.

McCarter Theatre Center Opens 2023-2024 Theatre Series With BULRUSHER by Eisa Davis Photo
McCarter Theatre Center Opens 2023-2024 Theatre Series With BULRUSHER by Eisa Davis

McCarter Theatre Center opens their 2023-2024 Theatre Series with Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher, a transformational coming-of-age story filled to the brim with passion, humor, and even a touch of magic; on stage in the Berlind Theatre September 13 – October 7th. This is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where the production will move after its run in Princeton.

Comedian George Lopez Brings His ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT Tour To NJPAC, October 20 Photo
Comedian George Lopez Brings His ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT Tour To NJPAC, October 20

The Mexican American Comedy King Is Back at NJPAC –comedy royalty GEORGE LOPEZ brings his Alllriiiighhttt! Tour to Newark, New Jersey.  One of the most popular Latino comedians of all time, Lopez is an author, sitcom star, Grammy-nominated, and undeniably hilarious comedian who will perform on Friday, October 20th at 8:00 p.m. 

