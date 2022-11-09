Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Presents an adaptation from the Charles Dickens classic by Michael A. Youngs. This will be performed at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461 on December 2 & 3 and 9 & 10 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased using this link: bit.ly/acctix22.

Director Damian Vince who is a senior at Vernon Township High School is very excited to be putting on this production at his church alongside assistant director Megan Hertlein, a freshman at the County College of Morris.

Here is a delightfully refreshing version of Charles Dickens's classic Christmas tale told from a new perspective - a young boy's grandfather. Thomas enjoys spending time at his grandfather's prominent London business, but has trouble understanding why his grandfather would give his hard-earned money to the poor. This gives Grandfather the perfect opportunity to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he recalls it, and a traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol comes to life onstage as a play-within-a-play. As the story goes, of course, revelations brought by visiting his past, present, and future with three ghosts persuade Scrooge to turn his life around. In this beautifully written adaptation, you'll find all of the classic Charles Dickens characters, including Jacob Marley, Scrooge's sister Fan and even his long-lost Belle. The play ends uniquely with a heartwarming surprise for all as we learn who Thomas' grandfather really is.

The cast includes Joel Garcia, Gavin Neukum, Damian Vince, Mark Rossi, Gabriel Perfetti, Juliette Jalbert, Danielle Dibattista, Joseph Delanay, Sadie Smaldino, Addison Smith, Katelyn Thienel, Oliver Smaldino, Patty Holleran, Alyssa Doughty, Tessa Pelak, Calista Capasso, Emilia Smaldino, and Alani Pineda.

A Christmas Carol is being produced at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church under special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc. Denver Colorado.