Hitting New Heights, Improvising Pirates and Mickey Mouse Coming Up At MPAC This Summer

MPAC's 2023-2024 swings into full gear in September, highlighted by the official Opening Night for the 29th season on September 29 with a performance by Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz.

Ticketed MPAC events:

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 pm & 4 pm

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. Come join the costume palooza and see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from Firebuds, Ginny from SuperKitties, plus Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!

$39-$69

98°

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm

98° (“Thank God I Found You,” “Because of You,” “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” “I Do (Cherish You)”) celebrates 25 years of the unforgettable hits that made them one of the top boy bands of the 90s, selling a staggering 10 million record in five short years.

$79-$129

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Folk and jazz icons share the stage for an unforgettable double bill of songs and stories. Judy Collins has thrilled audiences with her unique blend of interpretive folk songs, sublime vocals and bold songwriting for six decades. Madeleine Peyroux has become one of the most acclaimed jazz singers of her generation since arriving on the scene in 1996.

$49-$89

Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Get ready for Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour, featuring fan-favorite songs from the multi-award winning The Story Pirates Podcast and improvised sketch comedy based on ideas from kids in the audience. The Story Pirates believe that all kids are creative geniuses, and they're ready to prove it with their fast-paced, hilarious and inspiring show for the whole family. Featuring Eric from The Story Pirates Podcast, plus a cast of the funniest Story Pirate actors, singers and comedians around.

$19-$49

29th Season Opening Night:

Hitting New Heights

Starring Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8 pm

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, the Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights, celebrate today's greatest composers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters. Together, they share stories and songs from their careers on stage, including music from Wicked, Hamilton and the best of Broadway.

$39-$79

Free Events:

MPAC concludes its Summer 2023 Arts in the Community series with a free concert at Cauldwell park on Wednesday, September 13:

Darius Frowner and LaDonna Burns

Location: Cauldwell Park

Wednesday, September 13 at 6 pm

When not serving as MPAC's Performing Arts School musical director, Darius Frowner can be found as a regular on the NYC cabaret circuit. Enjoy pop, Broadway and American standards with Darius and acclaimed vocalist LaDonna Burns.