Hip-Hop Show BREAK is Coming to Stockton Performing Arts Center

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of hip hop, and what better way to celebrate than with Stockton University's Performing Arts Center?

"BREAK! The Urban Funk Spectacular," an electrifying show that features a high-energy tribute to this creatively charged American art form, will take the main stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

A combination of pure physical strength and agility propels this group of New York's finest urban artists through a show of breathtaking movements to a pumping soundtrack with a live DJ and master percussionists. Cast members are supremely talented artists from the world of "break dancing," "locking," "electric boogaloo" or "popping," "power tumbling," as well as DJ-ing and bucket drumming.

Tickets are $40 for the general public; $38 for senior citizens; $35 for Stockton University alumni; $30 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.