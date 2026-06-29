H.M.S. PINAFORE to Open Jersey Shore Light Opera's Inaugural Season at Grunin Center

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Jersey Shore Light Opera will present Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore, a nautical tale about duty, secrets, and the power of true love to overcome all obstacles. Performances run Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, August 2, at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River, N.J. This is Jersey Shore Light Opera's inaugural season and production. The veteran-owned company produces operetta and Golden Age musicals.

The cast features Joe Haughton (Ralph Rackstraw), Julia Homer (Josephine), Justin Moran (Captain Corcoran), Molly Moran (Little Buttercup), Brian Beirne (The Rt. Hon. Sir Joseph Porter K.C.B.), Fr. John Sheehan, S.J. (Dick Deadeye), Richie Rella (Boatswain's Mate), Jeremy Simon (Carpenter's Mate), Declan Moran (Midshipman), Riley Moran (Landsman), and Lauryn Boyle (Cousin Hebe).

The chorus of sailors, sisters, cousins, and aunts includes Katherine Ann Glinka, Mary Lou Hiller, Jonathon Kane, Sophia Nelson, Maria Rella, Rosie Rella, Christina Simon, Richard Wicker, and Zach Zabarsky. The production is directed by Francis Rella, with musical direction by Tammy Rella and choreography by Katie Claire.

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