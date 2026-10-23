HARVEY to Open at Gateway Playhouse

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Gateway Playhouse continues its Community Spotlight series with three performances of Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Harvey.” Performances will take place Nov. 6 to 8.

The beloved classic follows the gentle and endlessly kind Elwood P. Dowd, who has a very unusual best friend—a 6-foot-3 ½-inch tall invisible white rabbit named Harvey—both of whom are at the heart of this whimsical tale about kindness, imagination and the beauty of seeing the world a little differently. Filled with light-hearted humor and unexpected wisdom, “Harvey” reminds us that compassion and authenticity are qualities always worth embracing.

The play was adapted into a 1950 film starring James Stewart, whose portrayal of Dowd earned him an Oscar nomination.

“I was looking for a comedic show that had a lot of heart,” says Franklinville's Eric Williams, who is making his directorial debut with “Harvey.” “I thought there's a good lesson here that would work well in today's climate: that just because you don't understand something, it doesn't mean it's wrong or that it needs to be corrected.”

Williams is joined by Assistant Director Janelle Hawkes of Sicklerville. The cast features a mix of Gateway veterans and newcomers, including Ian Brady in his first leading role as Dowd and Jamia Boston as Nurse Kelly. Returning Gateway favorites include Hillary Poetsch as Myrtle Mae and her parents, Gary Poetsch and Andrea Zakheim, as Dr. Chumley and Betty Chumley.

The production also holds special meaning for the Poetsch-Zakheim family. The couple first met and began dating during Atlantic City High School's 1984 production of “Harvey,” in which Zakheim played Mrs. Chauvenet and Poetsch played Dr. Chumley—the very role he's reprising more than four decades later.

“I had a girlfriend at the time, but Andrea's friend told her to flirt with me anyway,” laughed Poetsch, who celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with Zakheim this summer. “That friend believes she's responsible for us getting together. We're still in touch and told her there would be two tickets waiting at the box office for her.”

For Williams, stepping into the director's chair has been a rewarding change after years of performing onstage in shows like “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Into the Woods” at the Gateway.

"It's exciting to experience a production from a different perspective and watch my vision come to life," he said. "Janelle's experience behind the scenes has been invaluable. I hope audiences enjoy the show's lighthearted humor and leave reminded that our differences are what make us special and should be celebrated."

Performances will take place 7 p.m., Nov. 6 and 7, and 2 p.m., Nov. 8. Tickets are $15 and available at the Karen S. Sutherland box office or at GatewayByTheBay.org. The Gateway is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.

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