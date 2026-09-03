Gunhild Carling to Open Centenary Stage Company's 2026/27 Season
The Swedish performer known for her work with Postmodern Jukebox and the Count Basie Orchestra takes the Sitnik Theatre stage.
Centenary Stage Company will open its 2026/27 season with an evening of music, swing, and entertainment when internationally acclaimed Swedish performer Gunhild Carling takes the stage at the Sitnik Theatre on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Known around the world as Sweden's “Queen of Swing, Jazz, and Vaudeville,” Carling is a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, and entertainer whose electrifying performances have captivated audiences across the globe. Bringing her distinctive blend of jazz, swing, funk, comedy, and vaudeville to Hackettstown, Carling promises to launch Centenary Stage Company's new season with an unforgettable night of live performance.
Born into the legendary Carling Family musical dynasty, Carling was surrounded by music from an early age, picking up her first instrument before she could walk. Today, she is an accomplished performer on an astonishing array of instruments, including trombone, trumpet, recorder, ukulele, piano, harmonica, and bagpipes. Her performances combine virtuosic musicianship with showmanship, humor, and the theatrical flair that has made her a worldwide sensation.
Carling has amassed more than 70 million views on YouTube, building a global following that spans generations and musical tastes. Her appearances with Postmodern Jukebox introduced her dynamic performances to millions of viewers, while her residencies at New York City's renowned Birdland further established her reputation as a distinctive voice in the jazz world.
Her career has taken her to some of the world's most celebrated stages and festivals. She has toured with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra, under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, and has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, as well as jazz festivals, clubs, and concert stages around the world.
Whether leading her own big band, performing in an intimate jazz club, or entertaining thousands at a major festival, Carling brings an extraordinary energy and personality to every performance. Her shows blend the timeless appeal of swing with the theatrical excitement of vaudeville, creating a live experience that is far more than a traditional concert.
“Gunhild Carling is an incredible way to begin our new season,” said Christopher Young, General Manager of Centenary Stage Company. “She is an extraordinary musician and performer who brings tremendous energy, humor, and excitement to everything she does. We're thrilled to welcome her to Centenary and give our audiences the opportunity to experience her remarkable talent live.”
The September 12 performance will officially launch Centenary Stage Company's 2026/27 Professional Season, featuring an exciting lineup of theatre, music, dance, and special events throughout the year.
Photo Credit: Gunhild Carling
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