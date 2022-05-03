Greater South Jersey Chorus to Perform 'Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad'

Greater South Jersey Chorus will present a new collaboration with the South Camden Theatre Company and the Camden County Historical Society, through generous funding from PNC Arts Alive and the Camden County Commission for Arts & Heritage, for performances on Saturday, May 14th, and Sunday, May 15th of "Let My People Go! A Spiritual Journey Along the Underground Railroad," music composed and arranged by Donald McCullough with a script by Denny Clark.

These concerts are part of a two-year programming initiative to commission and present contemporary choral works that are reflective of the African American experience through music. Through the power of music, as storytelling, personal expression and healing, this work raises the critical voices and perspectives that need equal emphasis and celebration. The opportunity for presenting and listening to these insights is more crucial than ever before. The GSJC believes that these key perspectives, both past and present, are crucial to include in choral music, which are especially critical in today's social climate.

These performances will feature the full 90-member chorus, soprano, Laurice Kennel, mezzo soprano, Kristina Lewis, tenor, Travis Lucas and bass, Brenton Mattox, actors, Wendi Smith and Eric Carter, accompanied by a chamber ensemble. Highlighting the rich history of the Underground Railroad in southern New Jersey, the evening calls special attention to historical sites such as Peter Mott House Museum in Lawnside, Croft Farm in Cherry Hill and the Camden County Historical Society in Camden.

"Bringing this powerful work to life through these performances is something I have been

planning for some time. Being able to present it in such a collaborative way will deepen the

experience for all of us including our chorus members, audiences, and partners," said Dr. Christopher B. Thomas, Artistic Director of the Greater South Jersey Chorus. The chorus, under the direction, Dr. Christopher Thomas, received funding for this program from the Camden County Commission for Arts & Heritage and PNC Arts Alive grant program, which supports programs that provide a reflection of our shared cultural heritage and individual experiences, a vital pathway for the exploration of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Robert Bingaman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the South Camden Theatre Company, said, "For the South Camden Theatre Company, it is a thrill to partner for this important work and combine our patrons in the Greater Philadelphia region, who turn to the arts for inspiration, equality, and honesty. "

Performances will take place on Saturday May 14th at 8:00 pm at Christ Our Light Church located at 402 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 and Sunday May 15th at 3:30 pm at First Nazarene Baptist Church located at 1500 South 8th Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Tickets prices are $5 for Camden City Residents and $25 for all others, and can be purchased at the door, or in advance at www.gsjc.org