Grammy-Nominated Multi-Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Whistler, And Songwriter Andrew Bird Comes To NJPAC April 2023

Andrew Bird an extraordinary artist that does it all! See Andrew write, play, sing, fiddle, whistle, sample, loop, and rock it out at NJPAC in Newark, N.J. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:000 PM.



Andrew Bird is an internationally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, whistler, and songwriter. He picked up his first violin at four and spent his formative years soaking classical repertoire thoroughly by ear. Since beginning his recording career in 1997, Bird has released 17 albums and performed extensively across the globe. He has recorded with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, appeared as "Dr. Stringz" on Jack's Big Music Show, and headlined concerts at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and festivals worldwide.

In March 2021, Bird released his latest project, These 13, an entirely co-written and recorded album with his longtime friend and former Squirrel Nut Zippers collaborator, Jimbo Mathus. Captured live to tape, just the two of them playing and singing from opposite sides of a microphone, These 13 marked the first set of new music Bird and Mathus created together in more than 20 years.



While Andrew Bird's performances typically feature instrumental, improvisational violin pieces amplified through his signature spinning horns, attendees can also expect to hear material from Inside Problems. With highlights like "Make a Picture," the Joan Didion-inspired "Atomized," and more, Pitchfork calls it "a warm, collaborative record that feels like a balm for fear and loneliness," as it finds the Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter, and composer entering "previously uncharted territory."



No wonder the multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter was GRAMMY nominated for his albums Are You Serious and My Finest Work Yet. But Andrew Bird must be experienced in person to appreciate the full extent of his "mad genius" (EW). Inside Problems, his latest studio album, is a lyrical exploration of "turmoil and late-night anxieties... with a relaxed touch, creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere" (Pitchfork).



