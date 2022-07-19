Glen Burtnik's SUMMER OF LOVE Celebrates The Sounds Of The 60s And Woodstock, August 10

Relive the memories, share the spirit and celebrate the songs of the Woodstock Generation, "The Music That Changed the World," with Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, August 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

Glen Burtnik, alumnus of Styx and the original Beatlemania, touring bassist/vocalist with the current version of ELO, major label recording artist and hit songwriter ("Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough" (Don Henley/Patty Smyth), "Spirit of a Boy," Wisdom of a Man" (Randy Travis), and others) brings you the Summer of Love Concert. The Summer of Love Concert focuses on iconic rock music from the period of time generally between the 1967 release of The Beatles revolutionary album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the famous Woodstock Music and Art Festival in 1969.

Joined by 12 or more performers, including a horn section, strings, keyboardists, percussionists, background vocalists and an incredible rock rhythm section, the Summer of Love Concert recreates a note for note performance of the greatest hits and the psychedelically flavored spirit of the Woodstock Generation.

The Summer of Love Concert includes music from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jefferson Airplane, The Association, The Turtles, The Beach Boys, Scott McKenzie, Mamas and the Papas, and many more!

The songs run the gamut from psychedelic songs to rockin' album tracks to a sprinkling Top 40 pop from that era.