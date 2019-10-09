Gladys Knight And Will Downing Come To NJPAC

SJ Presents Gladys Knight with Special Guest Will Downing on Saturday, November 23rd at 8:00 p.m.



An evening of classic and contemporary soul, R&B and more with legendary singer and 7-time GRAMMY winner Gladys Knight, and special guest Will Downing, music's "Prince of Sophisticated Soul."



Gladys Knight is a genuine living legend of American music. During her illustrious career, she's earned No. 1 hits on the pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary charts. Knight's singular songbook includes timeless titles like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Neither One of Us," "License to Kill," "That's What Friends Are For," and a lot more. Her most recent albums include Another Journey (her eighth solo effort), and an inspirational gospel album, Where My Heart Belongs.



GRAMMY-nominated song stylist Will Downing is widely known as "the Prince of Sophisticated Soul." With a career that spans over three decades and 21 albums, Downing's repertoire moves effortlessly between R&B, jazz and gospel - from his signature interpretations of classics like "I Go Crazy" and "Wishing on a Star," to original hits like "A Million Ways" and "Sorry I."



Tickets to see Gladys Knight with special Guest Will Downing are On-Sale Now Tickets available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.





