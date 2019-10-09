Gladys Knight And Will Downing Come To NJPAC

Article Pixel Oct. 9, 2019  
Gladys Knight And Will Downing Come To NJPAC

SJ Presents Gladys Knight with Special Guest Will Downing on Saturday, November 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

An evening of classic and contemporary soul, R&B and more with legendary singer and 7-time GRAMMY winner Gladys Knight, and special guest Will Downing, music's "Prince of Sophisticated Soul."

Gladys Knight is a genuine living legend of American music. During her illustrious career, she's earned No. 1 hits on the pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary charts. Knight's singular songbook includes timeless titles like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Neither One of Us," "License to Kill," "That's What Friends Are For," and a lot more. Her most recent albums include Another Journey (her eighth solo effort), and an inspirational gospel album, Where My Heart Belongs.

GRAMMY-nominated song stylist Will Downing is widely known as "the Prince of Sophisticated Soul." With a career that spans over three decades and 21 albums, Downing's repertoire moves effortlessly between R&B, jazz and gospel - from his signature interpretations of classics like "I Go Crazy" and "Wishing on a Star," to original hits like "A Million Ways" and "Sorry I."

Tickets to see Gladys Knight with special Guest Will Downing are On-Sale Now Tickets available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Event Announced At Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
  • Photo Flash: Donny & Marie Osmond Honored by Las Vegas Walk of Stars at Flamingo Las Vegas
  • The Smith Center For The Performing Arts To Present ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
  • The Donna Summer Experience Comes To Sam's Town