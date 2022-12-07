Gipsy Kings Featuring Tonino Baliardo: Renaissance Tour Comes to NJPAC in April

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the return of The Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo on their Renaissance Tour stopping in Newark, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

In the past three decades, the Gipsy Kings have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music Album.



Tonino Baliardo is the founder and leader of Gipsy Kings, but above all he is a guitar virtuoso and a composer recognized worldwide. He composed and produced the greatest hits of the group such as « Bamboleo » or « Djobi Djoba ».

Undisputed masters of gypsy music, the group has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has been awarded numerous gold, platinum and diamond discs, a music victory in 1990 and a Grammy Award in 2013 in the Best World Music category for the album « Savor Flamenco ». He also collaborated on the film « The Big Lebowski » by remixing « Hotel California », and on « Toy Story III », the Disney Pixar animated film with « You've Got a Friend in Me ».



Most recently Tonino was awarded a platinum record for his duet with Takagi Ketra and a triple platinum record with « Ingobernable » in a duet with Tangana.

He has performed in the most prestigious concert halls around the world: Radio City in New York, the Hollywood Bowl or the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, but also the Royal Albert Hall in London or the Olympia in Paris. Tonino said in an interview « We started in Saint Tropez with our guitars and since then, we have travelled around the world. Music has no borders and our music is universal ». This must be the secret to 30 years of success: an eternity in the world of music. If the story written by the Gipsy Kings and Tonino Baliardo draws its sources from the gypsy tradition, it is resolutely geared towards the future and targets all generations.



Tickets to see Gipsy Kings go on-sale on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.