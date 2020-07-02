George Street Playhouse Summer Theatre Academy Is A Virtual Hit

George Street Playhouse's popular Summer Theatre Academy, a mainstay of New Brunswick-area youth summer programs, will launch a new series of virtual learning opportunities this July.

Registration is still open for sessions beginning July 6, but due to demand, space is limited. Parents are encouraged to register now!

"Following our successful digital Academy classes this spring, we have created a wonderful Virtual Summer Theatre Academy for our students. Our team of professional teaching artists celebrate each student's artistic expression and provide a fun, exciting environment for them to create theatre, develop friendships, and positively collaborate with others," Jim Jack, George Street's Director of Education and Community Artistic Programming, explained.

George Street Playhouse offers opportunities for students aged 5-8, 9-12, and 13-18. Each class culminates with a virtual sharing, providing an opportunity to invite friends and family via Zoom.

"Our classes are an excellent way to make screen time 'count.' Imagination and collaboration are the foundation of our work with students, and it is amazing to see the inventive characters, worlds, and stories they create together. We constantly see an increase in students' self-confidence, teamwork, and ability to express their thoughts and feelings through theatre," Jack continued.

This year's opportunities include puppetry through improv, story, and song; Shakespearean soliloquies; creating and starring in an original play with music; STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) integration; and more.

Two week sessions for students aged 5 to 18 begin July 6, with a second session beginning July 20. For more information or to register, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

