GO, DOG. GO! Comes to The Growing Stage in May

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong is proud to present the main stage production of GO, DOG. GO! The show runs May 6th through May 22nd with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special Opening Night Performance, May 6th at 7:30PM. Based on the book by P.D. Eastman, GO, DOG. GO! is adapted for the stage by Steven Dietz and Allison Gregory with music by Michael Koerner. This production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, TGS's Director of Educational Programming with Musical Direction by Laura Petrie and Choreography by Jillian Petrie.

GO, DOG, GO! brings P.D. Eastman's classic children's book to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color, and space. While the title may instantly bring back young childhood memories, please know that this truly is a production for all ages. The clowning and physical comedy will entertain as much as the songs that encompass the blues, jazz, and a few standard musical theatre pieces. One that even includes a bubble-wrap tap number. The ensemble creates a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon. They snorkel. They howl at the moon. They ride a Ferris wheel. They sing and dance and climb trees. This is a rollicking free-for-all of chicanine-ery. A big and little musical world of doggy fun. Like a pop-up book that comes to life - and never stops.

GO, DOG, GO! features the talents of professional, community and young performers in this production. David O'Neill (The Wizard of OZ) of Randolph, NJ as MC Dog; Dave Cameron (Pinkalicious) of Cedar Grove, NJ, as Yellow Dog; Sara Giacomini (Curious George) of Harrison, NJ, as Spotted Dog/Hattie; Danny Francis (Pinkalicious) of South Plainfield, NJ as Blue Dog; Lauren Santarelli (Peter Pan) of Hackettstown, NJ as Green Dog; and rounding out the company are young performers: Josephine Hardy of Hackettstown, NJ as Red Dog, Nicholas Profito of Chester, NJ as Yellow Dog; Sean Cahill of Netcong, NJ as Blue Dog; Emily Ligarzewski of Hackettstown, NJ as Red Dog and Lorelei Domick of Netcong, NJ as Green Dog.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available.