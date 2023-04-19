Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Family Events For Alvin Ailey Day Come to NJPAC Next Week

Events begin at 9 AM on Saturday, April 29.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Dancers of all ages and levels of expertise are invited to join NJPAC and Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs (AIE) for free classes, workshops and conversations at the 15th annual Ailey Day celebration at the Arts Center, beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, April 29.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, founded in 1958 by the famed dancer, choreographer and activist, has performed annually at NJPAC since the Arts Center's opening in 1997. For the past 15 years, in advance of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's engagement at the Arts Center, Ailey Day has welcomed hundreds of dance enthusiasts from across Greater Newark to a day of Ailey-inspired dance classes and more, including a workshop with two former Ailey dancers, Nasha Thomas and Amos Machanic, where attendees can learn the choreography of Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece, Revelations.

"This is always a joyful day, a chance for our community to come together to celebrate the history and the legacy of an iconic African American dancer," says Eyesha Marable, NJPAC's Vice President, Community Engagement.

Initially held in churches throughout the city, the Ailey Day program now fills the Arts Center's downtown Newark campus with dance classes throughout the day, including specialized classes for children, and a limited-mobility dance workshop that utilizes chairs and props. Ailey's Teaching Artists will lead classes in jazz and Horton dance styles. Other instructors will offer classes that explore West African dance styles.

In addition, visiting dance instructors will offer an insightful glimpse into their work through a panel conversation, and attendees will be invited to take part in arts and wellness activities including children's book readings, health screenings, crafts and mosaic art making. The day concludes with a Show and Share event, where participants will have a chance to perform what they've learned in class.

"It's always a joy to share the legacy of Alvin Ailey and his signature ballet, Revelations, with the Newark community. I'm inspired by the connections made through the workshops on Ailey Day at NJPAC," says Nasha Thomas, National AileyCamp Director and Master Teacher for Arts In Education.

While the day's events are free, registration is required. Community members are invited to register at njpac.org/aileyday.

Attendees will have access to discounted tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's May 12 and 13 performances at NJPAC.

This year's Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances at NJPAC on May 12-14, will introduce Newark audiences to world premieres by Kyle Abraham and Jamar Roberts and put them back in touch with some of Alvin Ailey's richest, deepest works, including the new production of Survivors, a profound tribute to Nelson and Winnie Mandela, two works set to the musical genius of Duke Ellington, and the always-inspiring, must-see masterpiece, Revelations, which is the finale of each program.

Ailey Day at NJPAC is presented in partnership with Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs, the City of Newark, GlassRoots, the Newark Public Library, Newark Public Schools, Newark Symphony Hall, Nimbus Arts Center, Premiere Dance Theatre, Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts, and Westfield Area YMCA.

Ailey Day at NJPAC is a part of the M&T Bank Dance Series at NJPAC, and is made possible by support from RJWBarnabas Health, ADP, Discover Jersey Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.




